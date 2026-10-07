Turks And Caicos Chiropractor Dr. Lise Cloutier Launches Her Podcast In Miami

Recorded in a Miami-area studio, the first episodes feature Cloutier alongside her son, Noah, talking health, mindset and family life.

- Dr. Lise CloutierMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Dr. Lise Cloutier, the Doctor of Chiropractic behind Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, has launched her own podcast, recording her first episodes in Miami. Cloutier flew in from the islands last week for a full day of studio sessions, joined by her son, Noah, who recorded the podcast with her.The podcast takes the subjects Cloutier has taught patients for 31 years and brings them to a wider audience: chiropractic as root cause care, health and wellness, mindset, and women's health through perimenopause and menopause. The first episodes are short-form and released across her social channels, with longer conversations planned as the series grows. For Cloutier, it marks a move beyond the treatment room, taking the education she has delivered one patient at a time and making it available to anyone who wants it. The sessions were produced with Moon Media Affairs, and the first edited episodes are already prepared for release."I'm educating the world on health, wellness, chiropractic, mindset and menopause," said Dr. Lise Cloutier. "That's what this is for."Among the first sessions is a conversation between Cloutier and Noah. Mother and son take turns in the interviewer's chair, trading questions about family, health and what it was like to grow up in a chiropractic household. The result is warm, unscripted and personal, a side of Cloutier her patients rarely get to see."Dr. Cloutier explains the body in a way people remember, and she has been doing it for three decades," said Mirit Moon, founder of Moon Media Affairs. "The podcast gives that a much bigger room. Having Noah in the chair across from her made it personal from the very first episode."Cloutier has appeared as a guest on industry podcasts including Chiro Hustle and Rockstar Doctor Life, where she spoke about leaving a long-established practice in Ottawa for full-time work in the Turks and Caicos Islands. This time the show is her own, with Mirit Moon as host, guiding the conversation across the opening episodes.ABOUT DR. LISE CLOUTIERDr. Lise Cloutier is a Doctor of Chiropractic and founder of Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. A 1995 graduate of the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto, she spent 16 years building a family and wellness-based practice in Ottawa before relocating to the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2011. She is a contributing author of Pearls of Wisdom, Pure and Powerful (International Health Publishing, 2010) and is licensed with the Turks and Caicos Allied Health Professions and Pharmacy Professions Council. Dr. Lise Cloutier is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Turks and Caicos Chiropractor Dr. Lise Cloutier Launches Her Podcast in Miami News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC October 07, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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