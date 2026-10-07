Christina Lambert To Host Series Of Resident Policy Roundtables To Help Shape West Palm Beach's Future

Christina Lambert for Mayor

Community conversations will bring residents, local leaders and subject-matter experts together around 14 key policy areas

- Christina LambertWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As West Palm Beach continues to grow and change, former City Commissioner and West Palm Beach mayoral candidate Christina Lambert is bringing residents, community leaders and local experts together for a series of public policy roundtables throughout October to hear directly from residents about their priorities and discuss how the city can build on its progress while addressing local challenges.As part of Lambert's residents-first approach, the roundtables will cover 14 policy areas - including housing and cost of living, public safety, growth and development, traffic, water, small business and government accountability. The discussions will include local experts and are designed to give residents a direct role in helping inform the priorities and solutions Lambert will advance for West Palm Beach.“This is about making sure residents are heard and that they have a real voice in the future of the city we all share,” said Christina Lambert.“As West Palm Beach grows, we need to make sure that growth benefits the people who live here and that no one is left behind. That takes transparent, inclusive leadership and a real partnership between residents and their city government - working together to understand what people need, tackle challenges and make the most of the opportunities ahead.”The roundtables are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to participate in as many discussions as they would like.EVENT DETAILS:NEIGHBORHOODS + GOOD GOVERNMENT ROUNDABLEDATE: Saturday, October 10TIMES + TOPICS:9:00 AM - Technology & Innovation10:30 AM - Government Accountability & Transparency12:30 PM - Arts, Culture & Lifestyle2:00 PM - Neighborhoods, Parks & Public SpacesLOCATION: The Park, 7301 Georgia Ave., West Palm BeachHEALTH + PUBLIC SAFETY ROUNDTABLEDATE: Wednesday, October 14TIMES + TOPICS:5:00 PM - Health & Senior Services6:15 PM - Mental Health, Homelessness & Community Services7:30 PM - Public SafetyLOCATION: Embassy Suites, 1601 Belvedere Road, West Palm BeachECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY + EDUCATION ROUNDTABLEDATE: Monday, October 19TIMES + TOPICS:5:00 PM - Education6:15 PM - Economic Development & Tourism7:30 PM - Small Business, Entrepreneurship & Job CreationLOCATION: Embassy Suites, 1601 Belvedere Road, West Palm BeachGROWTH + QUALITY OF LIFE ROUNDTABLEDATE: Saturday, October 24TIMES + TOPICS:9:00 AM - Environment, Resiliency & Water10:30 AM - Housing & Cost of Living1:00 PM - Growth, Infrastructure & Development2:30 PM - Mobility, Traffic & ParkingLOCATION: WPB Marriott, 1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm BeachHOW TO ATTEND:Residents can RSVP and learn more at ChristinaforMayor/Policy and submit questions to....MEDIA:Members of the media are invited to attend and cover any of the policy roundtables. For media inquiries or to arrange an interview with Christina Lambert, contact Claire VanSusteren,..., 352-281-9056.Christina Lambert has spent years serving West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County through public service, education, nonprofit leadership and the private sector. She served eight years on the West Palm Beach City Commission, where her work included issues ranging from transportation and sustainability to education, economic development and government oversight. Lambert previously led Leadership Palm Beach County and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County and currently serves as Chief Administrative Officer at Gordon & Partners. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, Monte, and their daughter, Brianna.

Claire VanSusteren

Christina Lambert Campaign

+1 352-281-9056

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Christina Lambert to Host Series of Resident Policy Roundtables to Help Shape West Palm Beach's Future News Provided By Cornerstone Solutions October 07, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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