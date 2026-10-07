Nick Bradley Joins Konnectgolf's Coaching Team In Midtown Manhattan

Nick Bradley

Justin Rose's former coach Nick Bradley establishes his Manhattan coaching base at Konnectgolf, offering private instruction, client events and keynotes.

- Lee Hetfield & Ralph KartzmanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Golf Coach Nick Bradley Joins Konnectgolf in Midtown ManhattanCoach behind Justin Rose's 2007 European No. 1 season brings private instruction, client events and keynotes to Midtown Manhattan.NEW YORK, NY, October 7, 2026: Konnectgolf, a private indoor golf club in Midtown Manhattan, today announced that Nick Bradley, the coach and performance consultant who guided Justin Rose to the 2007 European Order of Merit, is establishing his Manhattan coaching base at the club.Bradley coached Rose through his rise to Europe's No. 1 and onto his first Ryder Cup team in 2008. He has worked closely with Sir Nick Faldo and consulted on two European Ryder Cup campaigns under captains Faldo and Paul McGinley. He is the author of The 7 Laws of the Golf Swing, which has sold more than 115,000 copies in five languages.Bradley works as a golf performance consultant rather than a conventional instructor. He combines biomechanical analysis, decision-making under pressure and precise diagnostics into a plan built around how each player moves. At Konnectgolf, he will work from the club's spacious TrackMan-equipped teaching bays.Starting this fall, Bradley will offer:Private 1-on-1 instruction (booking by Konnectgolf app opens October 16)Client and corporate events with live instruction and demonstrationsFireside chats and keynotes on preparation, focus and decisions under pressure"Golf at the highest level isn't taught through generic swing tips; it comes from a complete understanding of how a player moves and performs under pressure," said Bradley. "Konnectgolf gives me the technology and the setting to deliver that work in the heart of New York."“Midtown runs on relationships, but few spaces bring people together around a shared passion,” said co-founders Ralph Kartzman and Lee Hetfield in a joint statement.“We built Konnectgolf to be that place for golfers. With Nick establishing his Manhattan coaching base here, members can improve their game with a truly exceptional coach-and share that experience with clients, colleagues and friends.”About KonnectgolfKonnectgolf is a private, member-based indoor golf club and corporate event venue at 590 Fifth Avenue, 2nd Floor, serving Midtown Manhattan since 2018. The club brings together professionals in finance, law, real estate and related fields who use golf to build client and team relationships.Media contact:...Tel: (646) 370-1452More information:

Lee M Hetfield

Konnectgolf

+1 917-692-6207

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Nick Bradley joins Konnectgolf's coaching team in Midtown Manhattan News Provided By Konnectgolf October 07, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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