Daylight Transport Rated Top Overall LTL Carrier By Mastio For Third Consecutive Year

Daylight Transport

Daylight wins its Inter-Regional category and the overall award, ranking #1 on 18 of the study's 35 measures

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Daylight Transport today announced that it has been rated the top overall LTL carrier by Mastio & Company for the third consecutive year. In the 2026 study, based on interviews with 1,647 shippers who rated 24 LTL carriers. In addition to the top overall performer, Daylight Transport earned the top spot in the Inter-Regional carrier category.

Daylight also posted the highest Net Promoter Score in the study at 84.6%, compared with an industry average of 54.4%. Shippers ranked the company first among all carriers for ease of doing business, carrier responsiveness, competitive transit times, value received, and likelihood to recommend.

The Mastio & Company LTL Study is an independent, industry-wide survey of LTL freight customers. Data for the 2026 edition was collected through telephone interviews with shipping decision-makers between June and September 2026. It is widely supported as the voice of the LTL shipper.

Shippers ranked Daylight #1 of 24 carriers on 18 of the study's 35 measures, including:

- Shipments delivered with no shortages

- Ease of doing business with the carrier

- Proactive communication

- Ease of using the website

- Carrier responsiveness and timely customer service

- Competitive and consistent transit times

- Meeting appointment times for pickup

- Pricing terms that are easy to understand

- Billing Accuracy

- Overall value received

About Daylight Transport

Founded in 1977, Daylight Transport pioneered innovations that reshaped expedited long-haul LTL service, including coast-to-coast transit times as fast as two days. Today, the company continues to lead the industry by delivering dependable performance, high-quality service, and customer-driven solutions throughout the United States.

Patrick Malberg

Daylight Transport

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Daylight Transport Rated Top Overall LTL Carrier by Mastio for Third Consecutive Year News Provided By Daylight Transport October 07, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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