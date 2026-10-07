Announcing Event For Supervisors To Master Reasonable Suspicion Determinations With Industry Expert Bill Judge

Join attorney Bill Judge on Nov 11 to master DOT/non-DOT reasonable suspicion requirements, recognize impairment signs, and reduce legal liability.

- Joe Reilly

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National Drug Screening (NDS) announced it will host a live, comprehensive Reasonable Suspicion Training for Supervisors virtual event on November 11, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. Featuring nationally recognized workplace drug and alcohol testing attorney Bill Judge as the expert presenter, the 2.5-hour webinar will equip supervisors with the critical skills needed to make timely, consistent, and defensible drug-testing decisions.

Reasonable suspicion is a legal concept first introduced by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1968. Today, while it remains a nationwide standard, 20 states, four municipalities, and Puerto Rico maintain their own specific definitions. During this in-depth training, Bill Judge will unpack these varying legal landscapes and introduce his highly effective“football field” approach to understanding and applying the concept of reasonable suspicion in the workplace.

This training meets and exceeds the two-hour Department of Transportation (DOT) requirement for Supervisor Training on Reasonable Suspicion and applies to supervisors covered by the FMCSA, FAA, FTA, FRA, USCG, and PHMSA. Furthermore, the curriculum provides practical, actionable guidance for supervisors managing non-DOT drug-free workplace programs.

Participants will learn how to recognize and properly document the signs and symptoms of potential drug or alcohol impairment. By mastering these indicators, employers can identify workers that may be impaired at work. This results in improvements to workplace safety and mitigation of potential liability concerns while avoiding steep fines associated with DOT non-compliance. Attendees will receive a certificate of completion documenting their successful participation, and NDS will provide registrants with a recording of the event for future reference.

Registration is now open for the live virtual event. Cost is $99 per participant and spots are limited.

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT

About the Presenter, Bill Judge

William J. Judge, JD, LL.M., is an award-winning attorney with more than 40 years of experience representing laboratories, collectors, MROs, and employers in workplace drug testing matters. He is the Co-Founder and Senior Research Attorney of the Drug Screening Compliance Institute (DSCI), specializing in state, federal, and subject-specific compliance research, policy development, training, and litigation support.

Over his distinguished career, Judge has trained thousands of supervisors nationwide. He has been involved in numerous high-profile workplace drug testing court cases, including the landmark 1989 U.S. Supreme Court Skinner decision. A 2024 inductee into the National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) Drug Testing Industry Hall of Fame and recipient of the 2022 CCDAPP Sue Clark Award for Excellence, Judge has also served on the ACOEM MRO Faculty, the ASAM MRO Committee, and participated in White House ONDCP Regional Summits.

Tom Fulmer

National Drug Screening, Inc.

+1 321-622-2040

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Announcing Event for Supervisors to Master Reasonable Suspicion Determinations with Industry Expert Bill Judge News Provided By National Drug Screening, Inc / Joe Reilly & Associates October 07, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.