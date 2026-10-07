Admiral Gary Roughead To Join FOCUS26 As Distinguished Speaker

Decision Lens

FOCUS26: Transforming Decision Making

Admiral Gary Roughead, USN (Ret.)

Former Chief of Naval Operations to discuss decision making at institutional scale, drawing on fleet command, congressional testimony, and disaster response

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Decision Lens today announced Admiral Gary Roughead, USN (Ret.), former Chief of Naval Operations, as a Distinguished Speaker at FOCUS26. The invitation-only annual gathering convenes government leaders, practitioners, researchers, and policy thinkers on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at The Square in Washington, D.C.

Roughead served as the senior officer in the U.S. Navy and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He held six operational commands and is one of only two officers in the history of the Navy to have commanded both the U.S. Atlantic and Pacific Fleets. As the Navy's Chief of Legislative Affairs he was responsible for the Department of the Navy's interaction with Congress. He was Deputy Commander of U.S. Pacific Command during the relief effort following the 2004 tsunami in South and Southeast Asia.

He will appear in a moderated conversation on the main stage, following the opening keynote from Michael Roberto of Bryant University. Where Roberto's session sets out what research shows about institutions under pressure, Roughead's brings the practitioner's account: building a program, setting its priorities, answering for it before the people who review it, and living with what follows.

"Admiral Roughead has made decisions at a scale and under a level of consequence very few people ever encounter. He has also had to answer for them in front of Congress, which is a discipline of its own. What he brings is hard-won clarity about what that pressure reveals, and every decision maker in this room, whatever their level, knows that same pressure in their own context. FOCUS26 exists to advance how government makes these decisions, and he will help push that forward."

- Steve Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer, Decision Lens

FOCUS26 is convened around the theme Decision Making in the Compression Era, a recognition that the operating environment for government leaders has fundamentally shifted. Budgets are compressing. Timelines are shortening. Scrutiny is rising. And yet the opportunity has never been greater: what government funds shapes what the country can do, and decisions made well compound into outcomes communities can see and trust.

“The hardest calls were rarely the ones where information was missing. They were the ones where the clock, the resources, and the consequences all pressed at once, and a choice still had to be made. That is a permanent condition of public service, and it is worth treating as a discipline and opportunity rather than as bad luck.”

- Admiral Gary Roughead, USN (Ret.)

Attendance is limited and invitations are by request. Leaders, practitioners, researchers, and policy professionals interested in attending may request an invitation at .



Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens.

About Admiral Gary Roughead

Admiral Gary Roughead, USN (Ret.) is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy whose naval career culminated in serving as the Chief of Naval Operations, the senior officer in the U.S. Navy. In that role he was a member of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. He held six operational commands and is one of only two officers in the history of the Navy to have commanded both the U.S. Atlantic and Pacific Fleets. Ashore, he served as U.S. Naval Academy Commandant, where he led the strategic planning effort that underpinned the Academy's first capital campaign. He was the Navy's Chief of Legislative Affairs, responsible for the Department of the Navy's interaction with Congress, and was Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Command during the relief effort following the 2004 tsunami in South and Southeast Asia. He is the Robert and Marion Oster Distinguished Military Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens is an AI-driven decision intelligence platform for government resource allocation and portfolio planning. Since 2005, Decision Lens has enabled customers across the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government to make consequential decisions better and faster, with the analytical rigor, tradeoff visibility, and auditable decision record that high-stakes resource allocation demands.

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About FOCUS26

FOCUS26 is an annual gathering convened by Decision Lens for leaders, practitioners, researchers, and policy professionals committed to transforming government decision-making. Taking place on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at The Square in Washington, D.C., FOCUS26 brings together the community of people who believe that better decisions lead to better outcomes for the people government serves. The theme is Decision Making in the Compression Era. Invitations are available by request at .



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