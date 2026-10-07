Lao Gin Crowned World's Best Contemporary Gin At 2026 IWSC

Launched less than three years ago in a small Vientiane distillery, Lao Gin triumphs in a blind-tasting against the world's best gold medal winners.

VIENTIANE, LAOS, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Lao Distilling Company has achieved a historic milestone for Laos' craft spirit industry, winning the Trophy for Best Contemporary Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London.Launched in late 2023, Lao Gin is not yet three years old and was competing in its first-ever IWSC, surpassing entries from established international brands with decades of experience. Instantly recognisable by its striking, minimalist matte-black bottle, chrome lettering and circular window-representing the moon over the Mekong River as depicted in the Lao flag-Lao Gin is a contemporary dry gin made from rice and distilled in small 60L batches in Vientiane, the capital city of Laos.Classic gin botanicals are macerated with mandarin and pomelo peel, while fresh local botanicals-including lemongrass, ginger, pandan, and makrut lime-are vapour-infused to preserve their vibrant aromatics. The result is a smooth, balanced premium gin with a distinctive Lao profile, capturing the essence of local culture while honouring its London Dry lineage.The judges praised“a vibrant nose of lemongrass and toasted wheat mingled with bright citrus and fresh basil,” a“silky and creamy” palate with“zingy, zesty notes dancing alongside classic gin flavours,” and a“long, smooth finish with lingering citrus and gentle creaminess.”The distinction follows Lao Gin's Gold Outstanding medal awarded earlier this year, which saw it progress to the Trophy judging stage. All Gold medal winners were re-tasted in a head-to-head competition to determine the most outstanding spirit in each category. Lao Gin was awarded the Trophy, becoming the first spirit from Laos to receive this accolade.“When we launched The Lao Distilling Company, our mission wasn't just to create a high-quality gin,” said Andrew Mullins, British Co-founder and Master Distiller.“It was to represent the character and culture of the country and its people through our brand, and to prove that our little-known corner of the world is capable of producing a world-class spirit. Winning Best Contemporary Gin after just three years is genuinely beyond our wildest dreams.”For global gin connoisseurs, the name may be unfamiliar. While Lao Gin triumphed over better-known international labels to take home the Trophy, it is currently available exclusively in Laos-though the distillery plans to bring Lao Gin to international markets later this year.Laos is celebrated worldwide for its stunning landscapes, welcoming people, and relaxed pace of life. Lao Gin's IWSC Trophy is putting it firmly on the map for modern gin production, too.###Notes to Editors:IWSC Announcement:About Lao Distilling Company:The Lao Distilling Company is the Lao PDR's first professional craft gin distillery. Founded in 2022, the company's vision is to showcase the rich diversity of Lao culture and to create a distinctive brand identity within the global spirits industry.About Lao Gin:Launched: Oct 2023ABV: 43%Spirit Base: Jasmine RiceDried Botanicals: Juniper Berries, Coriander Seeds, Angelica Root, Liquorice Root, Mandarin Peel, Pomelo PeelFresh: Makrut Lime Leaves, Makrut Lime Peel, Lemongrass, Pandan Leaves, Ginger RootProcess: Maceration / Vapour-InfusionAwards: 2026 IWSC Contemporary Gin Trophy, 2026 IWSC Gold Outstanding 98 pts, 2025 Monde Selection GoldAvailability: LaosMedia Contact & General Inquiries:Contact: Andrew Mullins, Co-founder & Master DistillerCompany: Lao Distilling CompanyLocation: Vientiane, Lao PDREmail:...Phone / WhatsApp: +856 20 5696 1919 (WhatsApp preferred)Company Profile:Hi-Res Images: Lao Gin ImagesDigital Presence: @laodistilling (Instagram / Facebook)Website:

Andrew Mullins

Lao Distilling Company

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Lao Gin Crowned World's Best Contemporary Gin at 2026 IWSC News Provided By Lao Distilling Company October 07, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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