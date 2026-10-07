Tenth Revolution Group Announces Gold Sponsorship Of Suiteworld 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global technology talent, training, and consulting business to sponsor NetSuite's annual user conference.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tenth Revolution Group today announced that it is a gold sponsor of SuiteWorld 2026, Oracle NetSuite's largest celebration for customers and partners taking place October 25 - 28, 2026 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Across four energy-packed days, the event will showcase NetSuite's latest AI innovations, hands-on learning, and networking opportunities designed for attendees to exchange ideas, build relationships, and shape what's next together.Centered around the theme“Ready for Next”, SuiteWorld will kickoff with a keynote from Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president of Oracle NetSuite, focused on the next generation of NetSuite, NetSuite Next, and what businesses can achieve with AI built into everyday workflows. Attendees can experience the new capabilities in action and learn how AI can help surface insights, turn information into action, and adapt to every role and industry.Tenth Revolution Group will showcase how its Agentic AI program can help extend NetSuite to drive greater automation and business outcomes. At SuiteWorld, visitors will be able to see Tenth Revolution Group's Sales, Accounts Receivable, Supply Chain, and Accounts Payable agents in action, helping customers automate processes, accelerate decisions, and unlock more value from NetSuite.SuiteWorld will also include:- AI use cases that highlight how customers use NetSuite to surface insights, act faster, and run their businesses with better visibility and control.- Industry-specific programming that bring peers, customers, and NetSuite leaders together to exchange ideas, discuss industry trends, and build meaningful relationships.- The Learning Lab that offers hands-on experiences to help participants build skills with tailored guidance from NetSuite experts.- Networking events that connect attendees with the NetSuite community, including the welcome reception, industry events, and The Party.To learn more, please visit us at booth 742 in the SuiteWorld Expo.About SuiteWorldHosted by Oracle NetSuite, SuiteWorld is the industry's premier cloud ERP conference being held at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on October 25 – 28, 2026. This annual celebration of customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite - the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.For registration and additional details, please visit . To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.About Tenth Revolution GroupTenth Revolution Group is a global technology talent, training and consulting business. We help organizations find, train, deploy and deliver the specialist technology expertise they need across cloud, security, data, AI and enterprise software platforms.With deep expertise across major ecosystems including Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft, Salesforce, AWS, ServiceNow, SAP, Snowflake, Databricks and GCP, Tenth Revolution Group supports customers with permanent hiring, contract talent, training, deployed talent and end-to-end technology projects.Anderson Frank, part of Tenth Revolution Group, is a specialist NetSuite recruitment and consultancy brand connecting organizations with NetSuite professionals across the global market.For more information, visit .TrademarksOracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Tish Bates

Tenth Revolution Group

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Tenth Revolution Group Announces Gold Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2026 News Provided By Tenth Revolution Group October 07, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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