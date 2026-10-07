Crypto Exchange Market To Hit USD 204.97T By 2031 As Institutional Digital Asset Adoption Rises Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The crypto exchange market is growing at a 16.62% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, supported by Asia-Pacific's 42.9% market share in 2025.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the crypto exchange market size is expected to grow from USD 81.27 trillion in 2025 to USD 95.02 trillion in 2026 and reach USD 204.97 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.62% during 2026–2031. The market is benefiting from increasing institutional participation as digital assets become more integrated into investment and financial strategies. Regulatory developments are also supporting demand for established exchanges with stronger compliance and operational frameworks. In parallel, the growing use of stablecoins and tokenized assets is creating new applications for crypto trading and settlement. Despite these opportunities, cybersecurity threats, custody concerns, and platform-related risks continue to influence institutional adoption and exchange selection.Crypto Exchange Market Growth DriversGrowth of Regulated Spot and Derivatives PlatformsRegulated spot and derivatives platforms are becoming increasingly important in the crypto exchange market as exchanges broaden their product offerings. Major players are expanding beyond traditional spot trading to provide derivatives, options, and perpetual contracts under established regulatory frameworks. This shift is intensifying competition and encouraging exchanges to build more comprehensive trading ecosystems. As a result, platforms offering multiple regulated products through a single infrastructure are gaining an advantage in attracting both institutional and retail users.Growing Role of Tokenized Treasuries and Stablecoin SettlementStablecoins and tokenized treasury products are emerging as important growth drivers for the crypto exchange market. Institutional users are increasingly exploring stablecoins for payments, settlement, and cash management, while tokenized funds are bringing traditional financial assets onto blockchain networks. Regulatory support is also encouraging the development of more structured stablecoin markets. As these applications move toward wider adoption, exchanges could benefit from increased institutional trading, settlement, and liquidity activity.Mobile-First Trading and Embedded FinanceMobile-first platforms are expanding access to the crypto exchange market by making trading and account management more convenient for users. The growing integration of exchanges with digital wallets, neobanks, and payment platforms is also simplifying onboarding and local currency transactions. This approach is particularly relevant in emerging markets, where app-based financial services are widely used. As exchanges strengthen mobile experiences and embedded finance partnerships, they can reach new customer segments and support broader market participation.Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“The crypto exchange market is assessed through Mordor Intelligence's consistent research framework, combining reported market developments with structured analysis across key segments and regions. This approach provides decision-makers with a measured basis for evaluating market trends, competitive positioning, and growth opportunities.”Recent Developments in the Crypto Exchange IndustryOctober 2026: OKXICE, a joint venture involving crypto exchange OKX and Intercontinental Exchange, filed with the U.S. SEC to launch a tokenized securities trading platform for 24/7 trading of U.S. stocks.June 2026: SBI Holdings agreed to acquire Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank, with the transaction intended to strengthen its trading services and expand digital-asset and stablecoin-related products.Crypto Exchange Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Exchange Model.Centralized Exchanges.Decentralized ExchangesBy Trading Type.Spot Trading.Derivatives TradingRegional Outlook for Crypto Exchange IndustryAsia-Pacific remained the leading regional market, supported by large retail user bases, strong digital-asset engagement, and growing participation across both developed and emerging economies. India, Vietnam, and other markets continue to contribute to regional activity, while differences in regulatory frameworks create varied opportunities for crypto exchanges. The expansion of local fiat access and mobile-based trading is also helping exchanges reach new users across the region.North America continues to benefit from a more established regulatory environment and increasing institutional participation. The expansion of crypto investment products has strengthened market activity, while major exchanges are broadening their spot and derivatives offerings. Canada and Mexico are also contributing to regional growth through regulated platforms and increasing adoption of mobile-based trading services.EMEA is gaining momentum as regulatory frameworks become clearer and crypto adoption expands across key markets. The Middle East is seeing increased licensing activity, while Europe is experiencing greater market consolidation under MiCA. In South America, demand for stablecoins and developing regulatory frameworks are supporting exchange activity, particularly in markets such as Argentina and Brazil.The Crypto Exchange Market is also available in the following languages:.Japanese:.French:.German:.Spanish:.Portuguese:Crypto Exchange Industry Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the competitive landscape of the crypto exchange market as concentrated among leading global platforms, while regional and mid-sized exchanges continue to compete through pricing, local market access, and product expansion. Major players are increasingly differentiating through regulatory positioning, trading capabilities, geographic reach, and broader platform offerings. Strategic moves toward integrated spot, futures, perpetuals, and options services are also shaping competition, while exchange infrastructure solutions are creating new ways to expand liquidity and market access.Crypto Exchange Market Key Companies:.Binance.Coinbase Global, Inc..Bybit.OKX.Gate.MEXC.Kraken.Bitget.Crypto.KuCoinDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the crypto exchange market:Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceCryptocurrency Market Size: The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow from USD 4.87 trillion in 2025 to USD 6.16 trillion in 2026 and reach USD 20.01 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 26.56% during 2026–2031. Growth is increasingly being supported by institutional adoption, regulatory developments, and the expanding use of cryptocurrencies for payments, investment, and financial applications.Fintech as a Service Market: The fintech as a service market report is segmented by type, end user, service component, deployment model, and geography. The market analysis and forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).Stablecoin Market Growth: The stablecoin market remains concentrated among major issuers, while the broader ecosystem includes payment providers, custody firms, and blockchain networks. Competition is increasingly influenced by distribution reach, reserve transparency, regulatory preparedness, and institutional connectivity. As adoption expands, issuers with strong compliance frameworks and broad enterprise access are becoming better positioned to compete alongside established liquidity leaders.About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:...Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

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Crypto Exchange Market to Hit USD 204.97T by 2031 as Institutional Digital Asset Adoption Rises | Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC October 07, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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