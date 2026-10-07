A New Standard In E-Commerce Luxury Home Decor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In Home Visualizer: See Every Piece in Your Space before Buying with Augmented Reality technology and Ai to help customers find the product they are seeking.

- Spencer Kay, CEO

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Benjamin & Maxwell, the rising name in luxury home décor and fine furniture, announces the launch of its next‐generation online platform-an experience built to empower homeowners, interior decorators, and design professionals with tools that make the process of creating beautiful spaces easier, faster, and more intuitive than ever.

A Digital Destination Designed for the Way People Decorate Today

At the heart of the new Benjamin & Maxwell website is a suite of intelligent, design‐forward features created to solve the challenges shoppers face when trying to visualize and compare luxury furnishings online in their home or office. "Shopping from home can make it easier however, when it's furniture or home decor it can be hard to visualizer how a product would look in one's home. Advanced technology makes it a better experience." stated Spencer Kay, CEO of Benjamin & Maxwell.

Designers and homeowners can now evaluate home decor pieces with precision. The Compare feature allows users to view products side by side-dimensions, materials, finishes, and details-making it simple to select the perfect item for any room. For interior decorators managing multiple projects, this tool streamlines client presentations and decision‐making.

In‐Home Visualizer: See Every Piece in Your Space

Benjamin & Maxwell's In‐Home Visualizer brings augmented reality directly into the design process. Users can upload a photo of any room or activate AR mode to place furniture and décor virtually in their home. Rotate, move, and explore pieces in real time-an invaluable resource for both homeowners seeking confidence before purchasing and designers crafting polished concepts for clients.

AI‐Powered Product Discovery

The platform's integrated AI assistant helps shoppers find exactly what they're looking for-whether it's a sculptural sideboard, a hand‐crafted Italian dining table, or the perfect lighting fixture for a modern loft. By understanding style preferences, room needs, and design goals, the AI guides users to curated selections from thousands of luxury products.

A Curated Collection from World‐Renowned Manufacturers

Benjamin & Maxwell partners with celebrated global brands known for craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless design. featuring luxury furniture and home decor. With thousands of products across furniture, lighting, décor, and accessories, the platform offers one of the most comprehensive luxury assortments available online-making it a go‐to resource for design professionals and discerning homeowners alike.

Exclusive Trade Program for Design Professionals

To support the interior design community, Benjamin & Maxwell offers a dedicated Trade Program featuring substantial discounts, priority service, and personalized support. Designers gain access to premium tools, curated product recommendations, and resources tailored to the needs of high‐end residential and commercial projects.

A New Standard in Luxury E‐Commerce

With its blend of advanced technology, curated luxury, and designer‐friendly features, Benjamin & Maxwell is redefining how people shop for home décor and furniture. The platform is more than a store-it's a digital design studio built for inspiration, exploration, and confident decision‐making.

Benjamin & Maxwell Luxury Home Décor & Furniture

Link to In-Home Visualizer YouTube video:

For additional information Contact:

Spencer Kay, CEO

Benjamin & Maxwell

631-235-3521



...

spencer Kay

Benjamin & Maxwell

+1 631-235-3521

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A New Standard in E-Commerce Luxury Home Decor News Provided By Benjamin & Maxwell October 07, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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