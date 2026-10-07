Healthie Named To Becker's Telehealth Companies To Know CEO Erica Jain Named Rising Star: Healthcare Leader Under 40

Two additional recognitions from Becker's Hospital Review highlight Healthie's infrastructure platform and the leader behind it

- Erica Jain, CEO and Cofounder, HealthieNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Healthie, the modern EHR platform for specialty outpatient care, today announced two recognitions from Becker's Hospital Review: inclusion on the Telehealth Companies to Know in 2026 list, and the recognition of CEO and co-founder Erica Jain on the Rising Stars: Healthcare Leaders Under 40 in 2026 list. Both lists are curated by Becker's Healthcare based on editorial research and nominations.Healthie processes over 3 billion API calls monthly, handling the scheduling, billing, documentation, and compliance infrastructure that 40,000+ clinicians rely on to deliver care to 22 million patients. For those care teams, Healthie manages the foundational layer so providers can focus on patients.Becker's noted that Healthie is "an EHR and infrastructure platform built for outpatient and value-based care" and that "customers build on Healthie's platform, which has been profitable for the majority of its lifetime to date." Becker's recognized Erica Jain alongside other emerging leaders who are, in its words, "rewriting what's possible in healthcare", driving innovation, championing better outcomes, and leading boldly at 40 or younger.Jain co-founded Healthie in 2016 with co-founder and CTO Cavan Klinsky. Over ten years of building, Healthie has grown across behavioral health, nutrition, chronic care, women's health, and longevity organizations."We built Healthie for the long haul," said Erica Jain. "Outpatient care organizations deserve infrastructure that grows with them. We are proud to support the teams building the future of care delivery on our platform."These recognitions mark Healthie's second and third Becker's honors in 2026, following Erica Jain's inclusion on the Women in Health IT to Know list. Healthie has also been named to TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies 2026 and to the Digital Health New York 100 for four consecutive years.About Becker's HealthcareBecker's Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest-growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital, and live event platforms, Becker's Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with the information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas, and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare today.

Helen Gong

Healthie

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Healthie Named to Becker's Telehealth Companies to Know; CEO Erica Jain Named Rising Star: Healthcare Leader Under 40 News Provided By Healthie October 07, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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