BridgeCore Capital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

BridgeCore Capital Finances Multifamily Complex In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

07.10.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - October 7, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BridgeCore Capital, Inc. today announced it has closed a $1,300,000 refinance of a multifamily complex in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The borrower needed cash-out proceeds to fund improvements to the subject property and another multifamily property in the same market, establish a 9-month interest reserve, and provide additional working capital. The borrower's business plan is to complete the improvements to the subject property and sell it within the 18-month loan term. BridgeCore structured a future-funding reserve for the property improvements, with documentation of the use of funds required only for the initial advance. This structure provided the borrower with greater flexibility and efficiency in accessing the remaining improvement funds. BridgeCore also worked with the borrower to structure the loan with recourse limited to its fund entity. BridgeCore worked closely with the trusted mortgage advisory team, sponsor, and title company to coordinate an efficient closing process and ensure the transaction closed on schedule. By leveraging its extensive experience, in-house capabilities, and flexible capital base, BridgeCore addressed a number of unique structural requirements while delivering highly competitive financing terms. About BridgeCore Capital BridgeCore provides bridge loans on commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate in the U.S., including origination of senior, junior and mezzanine debt and preferred equity. Additionally, borrowers throughout the nation can take advantage of BridgeCore's“Bridge Loan Program,” which provides flexible pre-pay, interest only, non-recourse, and floating-rate financing with one- to three-year terms for loan sizes ranging from $15M to $50M+. For more information, visit . Company Contact:

Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore Capital

424-285-6365, ... Media Contact:

Roger Pondel, PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5965, ...

News Source: BridgeCore Capital, Inc.

07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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