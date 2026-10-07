Scindia Likely To Inaugurate North East Bankers' Conclave In Aizawl On Oct 13

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to inaugurate the 3rd North East Bankers' Conclave in Aizawl on October 13, officials said here on Wednesday.

A Mizoram government official said that during his visit, Scindia is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for five upcoming developmental projects aimed at accelerating the state's growth. The DoNER Minister will also inaugurate five completed projects, the official said.

A preparatory meeting for the upcoming North East Bankers' Conclave 3.0 was held on Wednesday at the New Secretariat Conference Hall. The high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena.

The official said that Chief Secretaries and officials from various Northeastern states, senior officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), state government officials and representatives of various banking institutions are also expected to attend the conclave.

The preparatory meeting on Wednesday was attended by the Principal Secretary (GAD), Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioners and Secretaries of various departments, as well as representatives from Mizoram University, North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) and various commercial banks.

The DoNER Ministry, in collaboration with NEDFi, held the first North East Bankers' Conclave in April 2023 in New Delhi. The conclave was supported by the State Bank of India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the industry partner.

The New Delhi conclave was the first-of-its-kind leadership event that brought together stakeholders from the banking and finance sector, policymakers and regulators to brainstorm on the challenges faced by the banking sector in the Northeast and deliberate on immediate and long-term actionable strategies to address issues at various levels, from policy planning to grassroots-level implementation, thereby promoting equality and economic growth in the region.

Organised by NEDFi, the second North East Bankers' Conclave was held in the Tripura capital, Agartala, on December 21, 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the North East Bankers' Conclave 2024 in Agartala.

DoNER Minister Scindia, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu, Union Minister of State for DoNER Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and several other dignitaries were present at the second North East Bankers' Conclave in Agartala.