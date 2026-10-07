On The Day Marking His 25 Years At The Helm, PM Modi Calls On L.K. Advani

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) On a day that marked a significant milestone in his political journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) patriarch Lal Krishna Advani, seeking the blessings of the veteran leader.

The Prime Minister completed 25 uninterrupted years at helm in executive office with a distinctive style of leadership combining centralised decision-making, an emphasis on delivery-driven governance, and ability to maintain direct connection with people across the spectrum.

The tenure began when he took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and has continued uninterrupted through his tenure as the country's Prime Minister since May 2014.

Wednesday's meeting reflected the long association between the Prime Minister and one of the BJP's foremost architects, where photographs later showed the two leaders in a cordial meeting.

The Prime Minister has also made it a practice to call on the senior leader Lal Krishna Advani on his birthdays, including visits in recent years when he described the BJP veteran's contribution to the nation as "monumental" and a source of inspiration.

The veteran leader is often referred to as Modi's political mentor because he played a pivotal role in nurturing a generation in the party during the BJP's rise from the margins to the centre of Indian politics.

As BJP President and later, Deputy Prime Minister, Advani was instrumental in strengthening the BJP's organisational structure and identifying promising leaders across states.

In May 2019, after securing a second consecutive Lok Sabha majority, PM Modi visited Advani's residence to seek his blessings before formally staking claim to form the government.

Political observers have long credited him with backing PM Modi's emergence on the national stage and supporting his elevation within the party leadership during his years in Gujarat.

On his part, PM Modi has repeatedly acknowledged Advani's influence, describing him as a statesman with a towering vision whose commitment to public life helped shape the BJP's growth.

The meeting, reflecting the continuity between generations of BJP leadership, was preceded by celebrations within the BJP and the Union Cabinet's adoption of a resolution a day earlier, congratulating the Prime Minister on completing a quarter century of continuous leadership.

Tuesday's resolution described PM Modi's journey from Gujarat to New Delhi as one guided by the principles of "Nation First" and "Citizen First", passed amid a standing ovation.