Ayushmann Khurrana On 25 Years Of PM Modi's Service: May He Continue To Do Good Work

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Udta Teer', has shared his best wishes for PM Modi as he completes his tenure of 25 years of his service to the nation.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, as he shared warm wishes for the PM.

He told IANS,“I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Modi ji on completing 25 years of public service. May he continue to do his work in the same way, and may God bless him with a long life”.

PM Modi has completed 25 years as the head of a government, beginning with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, before becoming Prime Minister in 2014. His tenure in Gujarat was marked by an emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, industrial development and governance, while his national leadership has focused on economic reforms, welfare delivery, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, foreign policy and India's global standing.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, major initiatives and decisions have included the implementation of GST, expansion of digital payments and direct-benefit transfers, large-scale infrastructure development, and programmes targeting housing, sanitation, electricity, healthcare and financial inclusion. Earlier this year, Modi became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's previous record.

Other members of the fraternity like Mukesh Khanna, Upasana Singh and Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan also wished the PM on the special occasion.

Kamal Haasan took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for PM Modi, as he wrote,“My warm wishes to Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on completing 25 years in public office. 25 years in public office is, above all, a testament to the trust and love of the people. My own journey of 70 years in public life has been sustained by the trust and love of the people”.

“Last year, when I met him after taking my oath as an MP, he was gracious enough to give time to a first-time MP. Irrespective of our political affiliations, we spoke of our hopes and dreams for India, and of our shared duty to build a stronger nation and a better future for generations to come”, he added.