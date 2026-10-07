Yung DSA Vs Mahhi Vij In Bigg Boss 20: Taunt Sparks Explosive Fight
Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a dramatic showdown between Yung DSA and Mahhi Vij. Yung taunted Mahhi, saying she could be a 'gunehgar' but never a lawyer, triggering a heated exchange. Mahhi hit back with sharp remarks about his ears, while Yung accused her of having 'dirt' in her mouth. The argument escalated as Mahhi shouted, 'This is my home, you better leave!' leaving the housemates shocked. 0:00 - Yung DSA Takes A Dig At Mahhi Vij 1:00 - 'Gunehgar' Taunt Sparks Heated Verbal Duel 2:00 - Mahhi Vij Says 'This Is My Home!' In Fiery Clash
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