Azerbaijani FM Stresses Importance Of Middle Corridor, Regional Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of strengthening the Middle Corridor and regional cooperation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

On October 7, Bayramov participated in and addressed a meeting of foreign ministers of the Central Asian states and Azerbaijan held in the Avaza National Tourism Zone in Turkmenistan as part of his working visit to the country.

Bayramov highlighted the importance of holding the meeting ahead of the high-level summit as an opportunity for preliminary discussions on key areas of cooperation.

He noted that Azerbaijan's admission last year as a full-fledged member of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia demonstrated the deepening integration processes between the countries, based on historical and cultural ties, mutual trust and shared strategic interests.

Against the backdrop of growing global instability, geopolitical competition and disruptions in supply chains, the minister stressed the need to deepen regional cooperation to strengthen the economic and energy security of the countries.

In this context, he highlighted the importance of equal and trust-based political dialogue among the participants of the C6 format, as well as expanding trade and mutual investment.

Touching on cooperation in strategically important transport and energy sectors, Bayramov noted the growing role of the Middle Corridor in establishing sustainable connectivity between East and West and in international trade.

He also emphasized the importance of the developing strategic partnership among the countries in the production and transmission of green energy, as well as transport and digital connectivity projects, for fully realizing the region's potential.

The minister paid particular attention to the environmental agenda. He expressed serious concern over the consequences of climate change, problems related to the Aral Sea and water resources, as well as the sustained decline in the level of the Caspian Sea and its adverse impact on coastal infrastructure and the environment.

He stressed the importance of a systematic scientific approach, information exchange and regional cooperation in addressing these challenges.

In conclusion, Bayramov expressed confidence that the documents and agreements to be adopted following the meeting would provide clear guidance for long-term cooperation.

He reaffirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to actively contribute to strengthening the format and implementing its objectives.