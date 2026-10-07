FLNC LAWSUIT: Fluence Energy Sued For Securities Fraud Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP To Possibly Recover Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton reminds investors that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Fluence Energy investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

A securities class action alleges that Fluence Energy misled investors about its ability to deliver its backlog and meet its fiscal 2026 financial guidance. The complaint alleges that the company relied on new manufacturing facilities that were unfinished, not operational, or unable to produce at the required volumes, while efforts to resolve production problems were ineffective. As a result, a significant portion of the revenue supporting its guidance was at risk of being delayed.

On August 5, 2026, Fluence disclosed that manufacturing and construction delays would push $400 million in project deliveries into fiscal 2027, prompting cuts to its revenue and earnings forecasts. On this news, Fluence shares fell approximately 7.2% the following day.

On September 16, 2026, Fluence again reduced its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, this time by $600 million to approximately $2.4 billion, and projected an adjusted EBITDA loss of $200 million, compared with its prior forecast of a $10 million loss. The company attributed the revision primarily to continuing production delays at its Houston contract manufacturing facility. On this news, Fluence shares fell approximately 15.4% to close at $7.66 on September 17, 2026.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Fluence Energy common stock between November 24, 2025, and September 16, 2026, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is November 27, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Fluence Energy, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...