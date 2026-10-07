Edge Computing - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 26.2% CAGR To Secure The US$50.8B 2030 Market As Amazon Web Services, ABB, Advantech, ADLINK, And American Tower Disrupt Competition

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Edge Computing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edge computing market was valued at US$12.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$50.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2% during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report examines edge computing industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities and forecasts. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their potential effects on supply chains, sourcing strategies, technology investment and market growth.

Edge Computing Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Accelerating adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, 5G networks, artificial intelligence and real-time analytics is increasing demand for edge computing infrastructure. Organizations are deploying edge hardware, platforms and services to reduce latency, improve application performance, manage high-volume data streams and strengthen operational resilience.

Demand is particularly strong in autonomous transportation, industrial automation, smart cities, telemedicine, remote monitoring and content delivery. These applications depend on rapid data analysis and reliable connectivity to support time-sensitive decisions. Localized processing can also help organizations limit unnecessary data transmission, improve bandwidth utilization and support data security and regulatory compliance objectives.

The rollout of 5G is a major catalyst for edge computing market growth, providing the speed, capacity and low-latency connectivity required for distributed applications. Digital transformation across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, telecommunications, energy, government and defense is further expanding the addressable market. As connected operations become more complex, enterprises are investing in edge solutions to improve automation, productivity, customer experiences and business continuity.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Components: Hardware, platforms and other edge computing components.

Applications: Smart cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), remote monitoring, content delivery and other applications.

Industry verticals: Manufacturing, retail, transportation and logistics, IT and telecom, government and defense, energy and utilities, and other verticals. Geographic coverage: The United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

The smart cities application segment is forecast to reach US$20.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.4%. The IIoT application segment is expected to advance at a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period, supported by connected factories, predictive maintenance, machine monitoring and automated production systems.

The U.S. edge computing market was valued at US$4.1 billion in 2024. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% and reach US$8 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market developments and investment opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region and other major economies.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the technologies, business models and economic conditions shaping the global edge computing market. Analysis covers annual sales and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical data from 2015 to 2023. The research examines how enterprise digitalization, connected-device growth, 5G deployment and demand for real-time intelligence are influencing purchasing decisions and competitive strategies.

The latest edition evaluates tariff negotiations and trade policy developments across more than 180 countries. It considers potential sourcing disruptions, supply chain turbulence, geographic realignment and economic uncertainty, with particular attention to trade tensions and updated perspectives on Trump-era tariffs. Global and regional forecasts have been adjusted to reflect tariff effects and structural changes in globalization.

Key Report Benefits



Independent edge computing market forecasts and annual sales analysis through 2030.

Detailed assessment of high-growth applications, components, verticals and geographic markets.

Evaluation of market drivers, constraints, emerging technologies and innovation trends.

Competitive intelligence, including updated 2025 global market share estimates and company positioning.

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities, planning investments and strengthening market strategy. One year of complimentary updates covering significant market developments.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 256 companies active in the edge computing ecosystem. Featured organizations include:



ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

ADLINK Technology, Inc.

Adva Optical Networking SE

American Tower Corporation

Altizon Inc.

AlefEdge

Aikaan Labs

Amber Flux Pvt Ltd

7SENS

Addx.ai

Aparna Systems, Inc.

Alfi, Inc. Aetheros

Strategic Questions Addressed



How will the global edge computing market develop through 2030?

Which technologies and industry trends are driving market expansion?

What restraints could affect edge computing adoption and investment?

Which applications, verticals and regional markets offer the strongest growth potential?

How could tariffs, trade policies and supply chain changes affect market forecasts? Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape, and how are they positioned?

With coverage of market performance, regional outlooks, tariff impacts, competitive positioning and emerging technologies, the report provides decision-makers with a detailed view of the opportunities and risks influencing the global edge computing market through 2030.

Key Attributes:

