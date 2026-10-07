Data Virtualization - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The Surge From $6.1 Billion To $21.7 Billion By 2032 As Denodo, IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, And Oracle Redefine Data ROI

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Virtualization - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data virtualization market was valued at an estimated US$6.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$21.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by accelerating digital transformation, rising enterprise data volumes, increased adoption of cloud infrastructure, and demand for real-time access to distributed information.

Global Data Virtualization Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Organizations are increasingly deploying data virtualization platforms to integrate information across on-premises systems, public and private clouds, enterprise applications, Internet of Things environments, and analytics platforms. By providing real-time access to distributed data without requiring extensive physical replication, these solutions help enterprises shorten integration timelines, improve information availability, and respond more quickly to changing operational requirements.

The growing use of business intelligence, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, mobile applications, and cloud-native services is strengthening demand for flexible data access architectures. Data virtualization also supports hybrid and multi-cloud strategies by enabling organizations to connect fragmented data environments while preserving existing infrastructure investments.

Cost reduction and operational efficiency remain important market drivers. Enterprises can reduce data movement, limit unnecessary duplication, and simplify the management of complex data estates. Centralized access controls, monitoring, and query management can also strengthen governance, consistency, regulatory compliance, and auditability across distributed environments.

Enterprise Benefits and Market Opportunities

Data virtualization solutions enable faster delivery of trusted information to business intelligence tools, enterprise applications, and web and mobile services. This capability helps organizations improve decision-making, accelerate analytics initiatives, and establish scalable data services without relying exclusively on traditional extract, transform, and load processes.

Cloud migration is creating additional opportunities for data virtualization vendors. As enterprises distribute workloads across multiple platforms, they require technologies capable of connecting legacy systems with modern cloud data stores. Demand is also increasing among organizations seeking scalable data architectures that can accommodate rapidly expanding datasets without disrupting established operations.

Market Challenges

Performance remains a significant consideration, particularly when organizations query large datasets across remote or highly distributed sources. Effective implementations may require advanced caching, workload management, query optimization, and network configuration to maintain speed and reliability under heavy demand.

Security and compliance are also critical. Enterprises must apply robust authentication, authorization, encryption, data masking, and monitoring controls across virtualized environments. Integration with legacy infrastructure can introduce further technical complexity, while organizational resistance and limited specialist expertise may affect implementation timelines.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global data virtualization market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes:



Components: Data integration solutions, application tool solutions, and standalone software.

Deployment: On-premises and cloud-based environments.

Data Consumers: Business intelligence tools, mobile and web applications, and enterprise applications. Geographic Markets: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Key Data Virtualization Market Insights



The solutions component segment is forecast to reach US$12.9 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 18.3%.

The services component segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% during the analysis period.

The U.S. data virtualization market was valued at approximately US$1.8 billion in 2025.

China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.2%, reaching US$3.7 billion by 2032. The report also assesses growth patterns across Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent analysis of annual market value and forecasts from 2025 to 2032.

Detailed evaluation of major segments, deployment models, data consumers, and geographic markets.

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, technology developments, and emerging revenue opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering the presence and prospects of leading data virtualization companies.

Actionable insights to support investment planning, market entry, product development, and growth strategies. Complimentary updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global data virtualization market evolve through 2032?

Which trends, drivers, and restraints will have the greatest effect on market growth?

Which components, deployment models, and data consumer segments offer the strongest opportunities?

How are regional market shares expected to change during the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape?

Companies Featured

The report includes coverage of prominent market participants such as Denodo Technologies, IBM Corporation, Informatica, Inc., Information Builders, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, OpenLink Software, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute, Inc. Additional company coverage includes AFL Hyperscale, Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., and Dell, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

This data virtualization market report incorporates perspectives from specialists across enterprise, industry, academia, and government. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to support comprehensive market intelligence and strategic analysis. As part of the research, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 39,699 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for the study, together with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

