Change And Configuration Management Market Report Released Global Change And Configuration Management Market To Reach US$3.4 Billion By 2032

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Change and Configuration Management - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Change and Configuration Management market was valued at an estimated US$1.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by cloud migration, hybrid IT infrastructure, cybersecurity priorities, regulatory requirements, DevOps adoption, and demand for greater operational resilience.

Change and Configuration Management Market Trends

Change and Configuration Management remains central to the stability, security, and performance of modern IT operations. Enterprises are managing increasingly complex combinations of cloud platforms, on-premise systems, microservices, software applications, networks, and connected devices. This complexity is increasing demand for platforms that provide consistent governance, configuration visibility, controlled deployment, and rapid recovery capabilities.

Automation is reshaping the market by reducing manual intervention across configuration monitoring, infrastructure provisioning, change deployment, compliance validation, and rollback processes. Automated solutions can identify unauthorized modifications, limit configuration drift, accelerate approved updates, and support consistent operating environments. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are also being integrated into Change and Configuration Management software to improve predictive analysis, assess potential change impacts, and help prevent service disruptions.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Cloud computing and hybrid infrastructure adoption represent major growth catalysts for the global Change and Configuration Management market. Dynamic IT environments require continuous monitoring and coordinated controls to maintain security, availability, and compliance. The increasing use of DevOps, agile development, and continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines is further strengthening demand for automated Change and Configuration Management tools capable of supporting frequent releases without compromising production stability.

Cybersecurity concerns are also influencing enterprise investment. Improperly managed changes and configuration drift can introduce vulnerabilities, operational inefficiencies, and compliance exposure. Requirements associated with GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and other regulatory frameworks are encouraging organizations to implement stronger approval procedures, maintain detailed configuration records, and improve audit readiness.

The expansion of Internet of Things ecosystems adds another layer of complexity, creating demand for end-to-end visibility across diverse connected assets. Organizations are consequently prioritizing solutions that combine centralized control, automated remediation, predictive capabilities, and scalable management across distributed technology environments.

Market Challenges and Strategic Responses

Organizations continue to face challenges in balancing rapid innovation with infrastructure stability. Accelerated release cycles, fragmented stakeholder priorities, incomplete documentation, and weak communication can lead to conflicting or unauthorized changes. Enterprises are addressing these risks through structured IT service management practices, formal approval workflows, configuration records, automated testing, and controlled CI/CD pipelines. These measures support faster innovation while reducing downtime, security exposure, and operational disruption.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global Change and Configuration Management market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



Component: Software and Services

Deployment: On-Premise and Cloud

Organization Size: Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World European Markets: France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe

Key Change and Configuration Management Market Insights



The Software component segment is projected to reach US$2.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The Services component segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the analysis period.

The United States market was valued at an estimated US$553.2 million in 2025.

China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% and reach US$588.4 million by 2032. The analysis also examines market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent analysis of annual market revenue and forecasts presented in US$ millions for 2025 through 2032.

Detailed assessment of major market segments, deployment models, organization sizes, and geographic regions.

Evaluation of growth drivers, market constraints, emerging technologies, and competitive dynamics.

Actionable intelligence to support investment planning, market entry, product development, and revenue growth strategies.

Company profiles and analysis of the market presence of leading Change and Configuration Management vendors. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to recent market developments.

Companies Featured



Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Chef Software, Inc.

Codenvy, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Puppet, Inc.

Red Hat Inc. - Ansible ServiceNow, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

The market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic analysis. As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 41,446 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the report, together with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

