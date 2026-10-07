North America Pre-Clinical Scientific Research Medical Device Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And R&D Investment Propel Market To $23.38 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Pre-clinical Scientific Research Medical Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Animal Model, Application, Customer, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Pre-clinical Scientific Research Medical Device Market to Reach USD 23.38 Billion by 2033

The North America pre-clinical scientific research medical device market was valued at an estimated USD 14.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.38 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.92% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing research and development expenditure, stringent regulatory and safety requirements, technological innovation, and greater adoption of translational research models.

Medical device manufacturers, particularly those operating in the U.S., continue to increase pre-clinical R&D investment to accelerate the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and advanced medical technologies. Strong venture capital activity, private financing, and government grants are also strengthening the regional innovation ecosystem. In January 2026, WashU Medicine reported USD 1.7 billion in startup funding, supporting early-stage research and increasing demand for pre-clinical imaging, monitoring, dosing, and in vitro diagnostic technologies.

Federal research funding remains another important market catalyst. The National Institutes of Health's USD 47 billion budget for 2024 supported translational research, reduced financial barriers, and encouraged the adoption of specialized pre-clinical scientific instruments. This funding environment enables academic institutions, research organizations, and commercial developers to undertake complex studies while improving the speed and reliability of product development.

Regulatory requirements are further influencing demand across the North America pre-clinical scientific research medical device market. The U.S. FDA requires robust preclinical evidence demonstrating safety, functionality, and biocompatibility before clinical trials or market authorization, particularly for high-risk and AI-enabled devices. Manufacturers are consequently investing in validated IVD tools, advanced imaging systems, animal monitoring platforms, and precision dosing equipment capable of producing reproducible, regulator-acceptable data.

In April 2025, the FDA introduced a roadmap promoting New Approach Methodologies alongside animal studies. The initiative increased the focus on data quality, validation, and reproducibility while encouraging the integration of innovative research technologies. As compliance expectations evolve, advanced preclinical systems are becoming increasingly important to regulatory planning, product validation, and risk management.

Innovation in imaging, analytics, automation, and data integration is also reshaping pre-clinical research workflows. High-resolution small-animal imaging, automated monitoring, precision dosing systems, and integrated IVD platforms improve accuracy, throughput, and longitudinal data collection. Multifunctional and AI-enabled technologies can support more comprehensive biological analysis and faster regulatory decision-making.

Major industry participants continue to expand their technology portfolios. In 2025, Revvity launched Living Image Synergy AI software to streamline multimodal imaging analysis. Thermo Fisher also introduced analytical technologies designed to enhance precision, automation, and laboratory throughput. Such developments are expected to support broader adoption among pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, preclinical contract research organizations, contract laboratories, and academic institutions.

North America Pre-clinical Scientific Research Medical Device Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth, competitive conditions, industry trends, and market opportunities across regional and country-level segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by product, animal model, application, customer, and country.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Pre-clinical IVD Systems & Reagents

Pre-clinical Medical Imaging Systems

Animal Patient Monitoring & Life Support Systems

Animal Housing & Husbandry Systems

Pre-clinical Surgical Systems & Accessories

Microinjection, Dosing & Sampling Systems

Pre-clinical Interventional Devices

Euthanasia Systems

Consumables Others

Animal Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Rodents

Rabbits

Non-Human Primates Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Oncology

Neurology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders Others

Customer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Preclinical CROs & Contract Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutions Others

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



U.S. Canada

Report Benefits



Detailed market size estimates and revenue forecasts by segment and country

Analysis of growth drivers, emerging technologies, and future industry trends

Competitive landscape and market share assessment of key participants

Identification of growth opportunities and potential revenue streams

Strategic insights to support product development, investment planning, and market entry decisions Coverage of product innovations influencing pre-clinical research and regulatory strategies

Key Attributes:

