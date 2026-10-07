Europe Biopsy Devices Market Analysis, Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach US$1.20 Billion, Driven By Early Cancer Detection And Image-Guided Innovation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$713.32 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1200 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Europe Biopsy Device Market
5.1 Historical Market
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share
6.1 By Products
6.2 By Imaging Technology
6.3 By End User
6.4 By Country
7. Product
7.1 Needle Based Biopsy Devices
7.1.1 Historical Market
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Biopsy Forceps
7.2.1 Historical Market
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Localization Wire
7.3.1 Historical Market
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Other Products
7.4.1 Historical Market
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8. Imaging Technology
8.1 CT Scan
8.1.1 Historical Market
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Stereotactic Guided
8.2.1 Historical Market
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Ultrasound Guided
8.3.1 Historical Market
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 MRI Guided
8.4.1 Historical Market
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Historical Market
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9. Countries
9.1 France
9.1.1 Historical Market
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Germany
9.2.1 Historical Market
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Italy
9.3.1 Historical Market
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Spain
9.4.1 Historical Market
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 United Kingdom
9.5.1 Historical Market
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Belgium
9.6.1 Historical Market
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Netherlands
9.7.1 Historical Market
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Russia
9.8.1 Historical Market
9.8.2 Market Forecast
9.9 Poland
9.9.1 Historical Market
9.9.2 Market Forecast
9.10 Greece
9.10.1 Historical Market
9.10.2 Market Forecast
9.11 Norway
9.11.1 Historical Market
9.11.2 Market Forecast
9.12 Romania
9.12.1 Historical Market
9.12.2 Market Forecast
9.13 Portugal
9.13.1 Historical Market
9.13.2 Market Forecast
9.14 Rest of Europe
9.14.1 Historical Market
9.14.2 Market Forecast
10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.3 Degree of Rivalry
10.4 Threat of New Entrants
10.5 Threat of Substitutes
11. SWOT Analysis
11.1 Strength
11.2 Weakness
11.3 Opportunity
11.4 Threat
12. Key Players Analysis
12.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Key Persons
12.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 Revenue Analysis
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Key Persons
12.2.3 Recent Developments
12.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2.5 Revenue Analysis
12.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Key Persons
12.3.3 Recent Developments
12.3.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.5 Revenue Analysis
12.4 Exact Sciences (Genomic Health)
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 Key Persons
12.4.3 Recent Developments
12.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4.5 Revenue Analysis
12.5 Biocept
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 Key Persons
12.5.3 Recent Developments
12.5.4 SWOT Analysis
12.5.5 Revenue Analysis
12.6 Roche Diagnostics
12.6.1 Overview
12.6.2 Key Persons
12.6.3 Recent Developments
12.6.4 SWOT Analysis
12.6.5 Revenue Analysis
12.7 Myriad Genetics Inc.
12.7.1 Overview
12.7.2 Key Persons
12.7.3 Recent Developments
12.7.4 SWOT Analysis
12.7.5 Revenue Analysis
12.8 Qiagen
12.8.1 Overview
12.8.2 Key Persons
12.8.3 Recent Developments
12.8.4 SWOT Analysis
12.8.5 Revenue Analysis
12.9 NeoGenomics Laboratories
12.9.1 Overview
12.9.2 Key Persons
12.9.3 Recent Developments
12.9.4 SWOT Analysis
12.9.5 Revenue Analysis
12.10 Quest Diagnostics Inc.
12.10.1 Overview
12.10.2 Key Persons
12.10.3 Recent Developments
12.10.4 SWOT Analysis
12.10.5 Revenue Analysis
Companies Featured
- Becton, Dickinson and Company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Bio-Rad Laboratories Exact Sciences (Genomic Health) Biocept Roche Diagnostics Myriad Genetics Inc Qiagen NeoGenomics Laboratories Quest Diagnostics Inc
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