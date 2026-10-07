Europe Biopsy Devices Market Analysis, Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach US$1.20 Billion, Driven By Early Cancer Detection And Image-Guided Innovation

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Biopsy Device Market Report by Products, Imaging Technology, End User, County and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe biopsy devices market is projected to grow from US$ 713.32 million in 2025 to US$ 1.20 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.01% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, increased participation in preventive screening programs, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and greater adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic technologies.

Biopsy devices, including needle-based biopsy devices, vacuum-assisted systems, biopsy forceps, and localization wires, are widely used in the diagnosis of breast, lung, prostate, liver, skin, colorectal, and other cancers. European hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories are adopting advanced systems that improve tissue sampling accuracy, reduce patient discomfort, and support faster recovery.

Key Europe Biopsy Devices Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Cancer Burden and Demand for Early Diagnosis

According to the European Cancer Information System, Europe recorded approximately 2.74 million new cancer cases and 1.29 million cancer deaths in 2022. New cases are forecast to reach 3.24 million by 2040, largely because of population aging and the increasing incidence of breast, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers. This trend is strengthening demand for accurate biopsy procedures that support early diagnosis, treatment selection, and improved clinical outcomes.

Government-supported cancer screening initiatives and public awareness campaigns are also increasing the number of patients referred for further diagnostic assessment. As Europe's older population faces a higher risk of cancer and chronic health conditions, demand for dependable tissue sampling technologies is expected to remain strong.

Advances in Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technology

Technological innovation is improving the safety, precision, and efficiency of biopsy procedures. Image-guided systems, vacuum-assisted biopsy platforms, and advanced biopsy needles allow clinicians to target suspicious tissue more accurately while reducing procedure-related complications. CT-guided and MRI-guided technologies are particularly valuable when abnormalities are located in hard-to-reach areas or require detailed soft-tissue visualization.

Medical device manufacturers continue to invest in research and development to improve product design and clinical performance. In October 2025, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of SecureFlex, a single-use fine needle biopsy device, with commercial availability in Europe and Japan beginning in autumn 2025.

Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure and Screening Programs

Europe's extensive hospital networks, diagnostic centers, skilled medical workforce, and public healthcare systems support access to advanced biopsy equipment. National and regional screening programs for breast, cervical, colorectal, prostate, and lung cancers are expanding the need for confirmatory diagnostic procedures. In February 2026, the EU4Health projects PRAISE-U, SOLACE, and TOGAS developed protocols and conducted pilot programs for new cancer screening initiatives across EU Member States.

Market Challenges

The high cost of advanced biopsy devices and procedures remains a significant market constraint. Image-guided and vacuum-assisted platforms require substantial capital investment, staff training, maintenance, and supporting imaging infrastructure. Budget pressures may limit adoption among smaller hospitals and diagnostic centers, despite widespread government-supported healthcare coverage.

Procedure-related risks, including pain, bleeding, infection, and tissue damage, can also affect patient acceptance. Anxiety surrounding invasive procedures and uneven access to trained specialists may delay diagnostic testing. Continued investment in clinical education, patient communication, safety protocols, and minimally invasive technology will be essential to address these concerns.

Product and Technology Outlook

Needle-based biopsy devices are expected to maintain a prominent market position because of their broad clinical use, lower cost, precision, and shorter recovery periods compared with surgical biopsy. Fine needle aspiration and core needle biopsy devices are commonly used to investigate breast, lung, prostate, and other abnormalities. Ongoing improvements in needle design are increasing sampling efficiency and procedural safety.

The Europe CT scan biopsy market is benefiting from increased use of computed tomography to guide tissue collection from the lungs, liver, abdomen, and other complex anatomical areas. Precise targeting can improve sample quality while reducing damage to surrounding tissue.

Demand for MRI-guided biopsy devices is also rising, particularly for breast, prostate, and brain cancer assessment. Detailed soft-tissue imaging enables clinicians to identify abnormalities that may not be adequately visualized through other imaging technologies. Adoption is supported by investments in high-end hospitals, diagnostic accuracy, and patient safety.

Biopsy diagnostics laboratories represent another important segment. As procedure volumes increase, laboratories require advanced equipment to analyze tissue samples and support accurate disease classification and treatment planning. Hospitals and clinics remain the leading end-users because they combine imaging systems, biopsy equipment, pathology services, and specialist expertise.

Country Market Insights

France is experiencing steady market growth, supported by its established healthcare system, cancer screening initiatives, aging population, and adoption of minimally invasive devices. In September 2023, Roche France and Gustave Roussy announced a partnership to develop in-house liquid biopsy testing using Foundation Medicine's FoundationOne Liquid CDx, a blood-based comprehensive genomic profiling test.

The United Kingdom biopsy devices market is expanding through National Health Service screening programs, hospital investment, research activities, and public awareness of early cancer detection. In July 2025, Medovate and J.E.B. Technologies announced a partnership and appointed Aquilant as a UK distributor to expand access to the CamPROBE transperineal prostate biopsy device.

Germany benefits from advanced medical infrastructure, strong medical device manufacturing capabilities, broad health insurance coverage, and continued investment in diagnostic innovation. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are expected to remain important European markets because of their clinical capacity and focus on early diagnosis.

Russia's market is developing as hospitals and diagnostic centers modernize and demand for cancer diagnostics increases. In May 2025, OneCell began batch production of the OneCell Scan 3.0 microslide scanner for cancer diagnosis. However, access to advanced technologies may continue to vary between major cities and rural areas.

Europe Biopsy Devices Market Segmentation

By Product



Needle Based Biopsy Devices

Biopsy Forceps

Localization Wire Others Products

By Imaging Technology



CT scan

Stereotactic Guided

Ultrasound Guided

MRI Guided Others

By End-User



Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories Other

By Country



France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

Greece

Norway

Romania

Portugal Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape

The Europe biopsy devices market includes established medical device, diagnostics, and laboratory services companies. Competitive analysis covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance.



Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Exact Sciences (Genomic Health)

Biocept

Roche Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics Inc

Qiagen

NeoGenomics Laboratories Quest Diagnostics Inc

Growth in the Europe biopsy devices market will remain closely linked to cancer incidence, screening participation, healthcare investment, and advances in precision-guided tissue sampling. Companies offering accurate, minimally invasive, cost-effective, and clinically efficient biopsy technologies will be well positioned to benefit from expanding diagnostic demand through 2034.

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