Puget Sound Energy Awarded $40.2 Million Federal Grant To Modernize Regional Transmission Grid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project PULSE will boost capacity, reliability, and resilience across Western Washington through advanced reconductoring and grid-monitoring technology

Bellevue, Wash., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has been awarded approximately $40.2 million from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support Project PULSE - Puget Upgrades for Line Capacity, System Flexibility, and Energy Resilience.

The competitive grant, issued under the DOE's Speed to Power Through Accelerated Reconductoring and Advanced Transmission (SPARK) program, was announced September 24, 2026, as part of a slate of 31 selected projects nationwide to improve grid reliability.

Matched by $40.2 million in PSE investments, Project PULSE represents a total investment of approximately $80.4 million to strengthen and modernize the region's electric transmission system.

"This project will help us deliver more reliable power while moving more electricity across the transmission lines we already have” said Mary Kipp, president and CEO of Puget Sound Energy.“We're adding more capacity and flexibility to the grid while avoiding costly infrastructure upgrades.”

Addressing Growing Demand on the Grid

As electricity demand continues to rise across the Puget Sound region, portions of PSE's transmission system are experiencing capacity constraints. Project PULSE is designed to relieve those constraints and ensure reliable electric service for the more than 153,000 customers expected to benefit from the project, including critical infrastructure sites such as Naval Base Kitsap, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and major commercial and industrial centers throughout Western Washington.



Project Scope

Over a proposed four-year implementation period from 2027 through 2031, Project PULSE will:



Upgrade four existing 115-kV transmission line segments - approximately 23 miles - in King and Kitsap counties through advanced reconductoring and other line upgrades.

That includes upgrading the South Bremerton to Long Lake #1 line which will give South Kitsap more transmission capacity. This means the area will be better equipped to handle new growth and demand, while also getting more reliable transmission service to the area.

A second Kitsap upgrade includes the Kitsap–South Bremerton #1 line, which will improve reliability for the entire Kitsap Peninsula - benefiting all Kitsap customers, not just those in South Kitsap. Deploy 178 Dynamic Line Rating sensors across 323 miles of transmission lines in Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce, Kittitas, and Thurston counties, providing real-time operating data to improve system performance and utilization.

As part of this $80 million project, PSE estimates an investment of over $21 million in Kitsap County specifically for the scoped reconductoring and upgrade work, underscoring the significant local impact of the SPARK Grant funding in strengthening grid capacity and reliability for Kitsap communities.

By upgrading existing infrastructure rather than constructing new transmission facilities, PSE can deliver these benefits more quickly and cost-effectively - helping defer higher-cost investments in the future.

Benefits for Customers and the Region

Project PULSE is expected to deliver:

Increased reliability - reduced risk of reliability events and potential load shedding in constrained areas.

Greater flexibility - improved ability to respond to changing grid conditions in real time.

Affordability - smarter use of existing assets to avoid costlier infrastructure buildouts.

Regional resilience - stronger service to homes, businesses, military installations, transportation hubs, and economic centers across Western Washington.

Moving Forward

Receiving the DOE SPARK grant marks an important first step for Project PULSE as PSE and the DOE work to finalize the grant award. PSE will continue working closely with project stakeholders, community members, and local jurisdictions throughout the design and implementation process to bring the project to fruition.

PSE extends its gratitude to the cities, counties, chambers of commerce, and other organizations that provided letters of support for the grant application, helping make this award possible.

For more information about the DOE SPARK grant program, visit the Department of Energy's press release.

CONTACT: Andrew Padula Puget Sound Energy 888-831-7250...