Vishay Intertechnology To Showcase Solutions For Next-Generation Battery And EV Systems At The Battery Show 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Highlight Passive and Semiconductor Technologies and Reference Designs for Battery Management, Protection, and Power Conversion

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company will showcase its latest passive component technologies, semiconductors, and reference designs at The Battery Show North America 2026, taking place October 12–15 in Detroit (Booth 4807). At the event, Vishay will highlight solutions that address key design challenges in battery management, protection, and high voltage power conversion for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

At The Battery Show North America 2026, Vishay will present:



Passives:



AEC-Q200 qualified NTC thermistor solutions that enable fast, accurate, and stable temperature monitoring in battery cells, modules, and packs, supporting thermal runaway mitigation, charging optimization, and extended battery life

UL-recognized resettable overcurrent protection solutions that help safeguard battery packs, charging circuits, and auxiliary power networks from fault conditions for increased system safety and reliability

Semiconductors:



Gen 5 TrenchFET® MOSFET technology engineered to reduce figure of merit (FOM) for increased efficiency in power conversion applications



P-channel MOSFET solutions and Gen 3 MaxSiC silicon carbide (SiC) trench MOSFETs for high voltage power conversion



Latest-generation SiC Schottky diodes, FRED Hyperfast rectifiers, and TMBS® technologies designed to reduce power losses and provide high efficiency switching and rectification

Automotive qualified optoelectronic solutions for battery systems, including isolated MOSFET drivers, optical cell to cell balancing, and photo relays for leakage detection at load voltages up to 1500 V. The portfolio also includes a wide body phototransistor optocoupler with 11 mm creepage and a high speed optocoupler supporting CAN, LIN, SPI, and I2C communication up to 1 MBd.

Reference Designs:



Active discharge circuit reference designs providing reliable solutions for discharging stored energy in 400 V and 800 V DC-Link capacitors, helping automotive systems reach safe voltage levels within required timeframes An intelligent battery shunt sensor reference design that enables high bandwidth, accurate current and voltage measurements across a wide temperature range without temperature compensation

At Booth 4807, Vishay experts will also be available to discuss customer design challenges across battery management systems, onboard chargers, DC/DC converters, traction inverters, and high voltage power architectures. Attendees are invited to bring their questions, schematics, requirements, and design goals to explore system-level solutions and design tradeoffs with Vishay's technical experts. Further information, including a meeting request form, is available here.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

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For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

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or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

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