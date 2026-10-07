Wellspan Names Laureen Driscoll As Next President And CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced health system executive and registered nurse will begin Jan. 4, 2027

York, Pa., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WellSpan Health Board of Directors today announced that Laureen T. Driscoll, MBA, MSN, RN, has been selected as the health system's next president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 4, 2027. She will succeed Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., whose final day as president and CEO will be Jan. 3, 2027.

Driscoll currently serves as Chief Executive for the South Division of Providence, where she is accountable for strategy, growth, integration, operations and financial performance across 17 hospitals, $10.3 billion in net operating revenue and approximately 41,000 caregivers in Northern and Southern California.

“Laureen is a proven, mission-driven leader with the experience and values to build on WellSpan's strong foundation,” said Joe Crosswhite, chair of the WellSpan Health Board of Directors.“She has led complex health systems through transformation while strengthening quality, culture, access and performance. Just as important, she leads with purpose and understands that listening to team members, clinicians and communities is essential. The Board is confident Laureen is the right leader for WellSpan's next chapter.”

The appointment follows a comprehensive national search led by the Board Search Committee in partnership with Korn Ferry. The Board evaluated accomplished healthcare leaders from across thecountry against the experience and leadership approach needed to advance WellSpan's mission, values and strategy.

Before joining Providence in 2022, Driscoll served in several senior roles at MultiCare Health System, including president of Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals, president of MultiCare Deaconess Hospital and vice president of operations.

Earlier in her career, she held progressive leadership roles at Swedish Health System, Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center and Maine Medical Center.

“I am honored to join WellSpan Health and energized by the opportunity to serve alongside such a talented and mission-driven team,” Driscoll said.“What drew me to WellSpan was not only its history of excellence, but its clear vision for the future, strong culture and deep commitment to the communities it serves. I look forward to listening, learning and partnering with team members, physicians, advanced practice professionals, patients and community leaders as we build on this momentum and write the next chapter of WellSpan's success together.”

Driscoll earned an executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington Foster School of Business, a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern Maine. She is a registered nurse with active licenses in California and Washington.

Gapstur, who has served as WellSpan's president and CEO since January 2019, announced her planned retirement in April. She will continue leading the organization through Jan. 3, supporting continuity as WellSpan advances its current priorities and strategy.

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Laureen T. Driscoll, MBA, MSN, RN

CONTACT: Ryan Coyle WellSpan Health 7178513151...