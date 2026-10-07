Stockiq Launches AI Agent 'Edison' To Empower Supply Chain Efficiency Through Real-Time, Data-Backed Decision Making

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built directly into StockIQ, Edison is trained on each customer's company data to help planners, buyers, and supply chain leaders move from questions to confident supply chain management decisions

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StockIQ, a leading provider of supply chain planning software for manufacturers and distributors, today announced the launch of Edison, its new AI supply chain intelligence agent built to help planners, buyers, and other supply chain leaders illuminate their supply chain workflows and make informed, data-backed decisions, even in a complex, unpredictable business environment.

AI implementation is not new within supply chain operations – 67% of supply chain leaders say AI is a top investment priority – but much of the current AI deployment is generic, utilizing general LLMs or chatbots to try and understand complex inventory logic, ERP context, or planning workflows. These generic solutions provide feedback based on a broad range of industry indicators or worse, surface a trove of data that planners spend 3-5x more time digging through than making business critical decisions. As a result, 55% of chief supply chain officers and executives are unsure about AI's business value according to Gartner, despite investments ramping up.

In reality, the best inventory decisions happen when AI amplifies human intelligence. AI should not be relied upon to replace planners, but to enable them to work more efficiently and ensure their focus is on the most critical business problems. That's why Edison embeds AI where it matters most – detecting anomalies, improving forecasting accuracy, predicting demand for new and sporadic SKUs, and optimizing stock levels – resulting in data-based decisions backed by strategic human oversight.

“Generic AI wasn't built for planning. It doesn't provide the necessary context to inform decision making and ultimately does not understand the intricacies of supply chain management. That's why we've built Edison,” said Tasos Angelopoulos, CEO, StockIQ.“Built natively into StockIQ's core architecture, Edison acts as an intelligent supply chain agent that continuously synthesizes your inventory, demand signals, live ERP data and turns insights into action. As businesses grapple with macro environmental factors impacting their supply chains, being able to plan for the unpredictable is a critical competitive advantage”

Edison is built with four core capabilities:



Edison Insights: Continuous monitoring of inventory, demand signals, and supplier data to illuminate risks and anomalies before they become problems.

Edison Recommendations: All insights come with clear, explainable recommendations. Edison doesn't just provide a data point – users get a root cause and reasoning behind every suggested action.

Edison Forecasts: Real-time forecasts based on the latest signals, ensuring teams have a forward-looking view that's always current – never last month's snapshot. Edison-Automated Workflows: Seamless integration with any ERP, along with businesses' forecasting and inventory data, makes planning for the unpredictable (and taking action) easier than ever, from sending emails to expediting purchase orders.



Edison reasons across multiple data sources – not just a conversational interface – and it fully understands inventory logic, ERP context, and planning workflows. Designed to support decision makers across the supply chain, Edison allows them to ask questions and provides them with a plain-language recommendation so they can transform those insights into tactical execution: place orders, update inventory policies, manage workflows, and more, so planners can work better and faster, even in the most unprecedented circumstances.

Built for the supply chain, by supply chain experts, Edison enhances efficiency across inventory optimization, forecasting, purchasing, supplier performance, executive visibility, and more, while empowering demand planning teams to spend their time on decisions instead of digging through spreadsheets.

To learn more about Edison or schedule a demo, visit our website:

About StockIQ

StockIQ is a modern supply chain planning suite built by industry practitioners for distributors and manufacturers. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, StockIQ delivers the tools businesses need to operate efficiently, improve forecast accuracy, and reduce inventory levels – all while maintaining exceptional customer service. The platform includes comprehensive functionality for demand forecasting, inventory and replenishment planning, supplier performance, and Sales Inventory & Operations Planning. StockIQ is committed to driving measurable value and bottom-line impact for its users.

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