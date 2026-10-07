Alphasense Announces Most Innovative Customer Award Winners At Alphasummit 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Select customers honored on main stage at AlphaSummit for their vision, impact, and transformation through decision-grade AI

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense, the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced winners of this year's AlphaSense Customer Awards at AlphaSummit 2026. The awards recognize customers that are transforming how their teams work with decision-grade AI from AlphaSense and celebrate how they have translated that innovation into meaningful, measurable results.

“AlphaSense is proud to partner with customers who challenge us to innovate and show what's possible when decision-grade AI meets real ambition,” said Heather Zynczak, Chief Marketing Officer at AlphaSense.“This year's award winners exemplify that partnership, applying agentic workflows and AlphaSense trusted intelligence to redefine how their organizations operate and lead their industries. It is our honor to congratulate Accenture, Advanced Micro Devices, CPP Investments, Element Capital Management, Goldman Sachs, and Talos Eurisko Asset Management.”

Award Winners

Breakout Impact Award - Accenture

Accenture received the Breakout Impact Award, recognizing the customer that has demonstrated the strongest momentum in advancing client journeys with decision-grade AI. Accenture helps leading enterprises reinvent their businesses by redesigning work, reshaping the workforce, and strengthening their digital core to apply AI in creating value at speed. That commitment to reinvention and responsible AI adoption is reflected in how its own teams work. As an AlphaSense partner, Accenture has rapidly expanded adoption across its organization, helping teams surface answers faster, conduct deeper analysis, and drive meaningful business impact.

Innovation in Action Award - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. received the Innovation in Action Award, recognizing the customer that demonstrated the most creative, strategic, and effective use of the AlphaSense platform to drive meaningful outcomes. Led by Barrett Touhy, using AlphaSense Deep Research the AMD team reduced account planning time by over 90%, unlocking millions of dollars in annualized productivity savings. AMD's use of AlphaSense demonstrates how decision-grade AI can transform workflows and deliver measurable business impact.

Champion Award - CPP Investments

CPP Investments, the professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries, received the Champion Award. The award recognizes the customer who goes beyond adoption to become a committed advocate for AlphaSense, consistently demonstrating its value across the organization. CPP Investments is taking a thoughtful, long-term approach to the use of AI across its investment teams, with a focus on supporting investment research and decision-making.

Spotlight Award - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs received the Spotlight Award, recognizing the customer whose success best embodies this year's AlphaSummit theme, Beyond Agentic. Across its diverse financial services business – from banking and asset management to public markets – Goldman Sachs is taking a forward-looking approach to AI adoption. Its work demonstrates how scalable AI can support transformation across the enterprise.

SuperAnalyst Early Adopter Award - Element Capital Management

Element Capital Management earned the SuperAnalyst Early Adopter Award for its steadfast dedication to developing new workflows with SuperAnalyst. Investment analyst Junaid Arefeen used SuperAnalyst to create an eight-tab financial model for an AI infrastructure company, complete with sensitivity analysis on capacity and financing assumptions. The model produced a clearer and faster read of business economics than building a model manually would have, demonstrating how analysts can quickly transform a complex, multi-step workflow on a real investment question into a verifiable and actionable SuperAnalyst output.

SuperAnalyst Early Adopter Award - Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP

Earnings analyses can be one of the most demanding and time consuming tasks for investment analysts. Talos Eurisko Asset Management earned the SuperAnalyst Early Adopter Award for its innovative use of SuperAnalyst to more efficiently surface key market intelligence within earnings previews. Ian Lieberman, Partner & Director of Research, used SuperAnalyst to examine his team's earnings previews and analyses alongside AlphaSense's underlying market intelligence. He quickly identified where the evidence supports his team's work and determined where to dig further. SuperAnalyst provides Talos a more confident way to review and analyze earnings reports and sharpen follow-up diligence. This approach is a clear example of how SuperAnalyst can strengthen the judgment investment researchers bring to consequential decisions.

About AlphaSummit

AI is moving from experimentation into execution, with agents running more fully automated workflows and an increasing necessity for human and agent collaboration. This elevates expectations for executive teams and practitioners for scalability, governance, trustworthy output, and predictable AI economics. In the enterprise, a plausible but indefensible answer isn't enough. Whether for operational workflows informing critical decisions or outputs for boardroom debates, the bar is much higher.

The more autonomous AI becomes, the more important trusted intelligence becomes. AlphaSummit gathers the builders, practitioners, and leaders who are leading with action to deploy agentic workflows, manage the total costs for market intelligence, and deliver on both ROI and productivity.

At AlphaSummit, attendees gain first-hand knowledge from panels, hands-on workshops, and lightning talks across topics like the future of work, data sovereignty, the connected enterprise, and deriving competitive intelligence from market signals.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents - including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit .

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