Overland AI Unveils IBEX - A New Autonomous Ground Vehicle That Is Mission Ready From Day One

SEATTLE, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland AI® today announced the launch of IBEX, a next-generation fully autonomous ground vehicle (AGV) built under the company's landmark deal as the first ground autonomy company to prime a production contract for the U.S. military.

IBEX joins ULTRATM in Overland AI's line of industry-leading AGVs, which operate in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited (DDIL) environments by perceiving and navigating complex terrain on their own. These fully autonomous vehicles require no remote control or teleoperation. Instead, they leverage the company's OverDrive® software stack, OverWatch user interface, and SPARK hardware infrastructure to maneuver independently.

With a payload capacity of 2,000 pounds, IBEX can drive at speeds over 35 mph in full autonomy. On a single tank of diesel or JP-8, the vehicle has a cruising range of 250 miles at 20 mph. Its 5 kW of export power supports multiple payloads and meets a persistent challenge at the forward edge of the battlefield, where energy is often a limiting factor.









IBEX shares parts and fuel compliance with the Polaris MRZR, which the military already fields, fuels, and maintains. It is designed to be V-22 transportable, giving teams the flexibility to move it wherever the mission requires.

The U.S. Marine Corps selected IBEX for integration into its Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) to strengthen the counter-UAS platform's lethality, sustainability, and survivability.

“We pride ourselves on developing technology that is informed directly by the warfighter,” said Greg Okopal, co-founder and chief operating officer of Overland AI.“IBEX is a new platform built on the MRZR's proven chassis, engine, and drivetrain, so it can be deployed on day one and maintained with the parts and fuel units already have.”

Overland AI's fully integrated software and hardware solutions are developed in-house and have been field-proven through extensive work with warfighters across the Army, Marine Corps, and SOCOM, as well as with Department of War research labs. IBEX inherits that operational record, built on an autonomy stack that has already run resupply, counter-UAS, breaching, and electronic warfare missions.

The launch of IBEX marks an important step forward in the robotics revolution in land warfare, and a shift in how we should think about autonomous vehicles. Every Overland AGV is more than a means of transport. It is a power node, a communications node, and a compute node.

Fielded at scale, these AGVs form a distributed network of energy, connectivity, and processing at the forward edge, where resources are scarcest. Overland AI is building the grid the modern battlefield needs.









About Overland AI

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Overland AI builds autonomous land systems to defend the United States and its allies. The company is filling a capability gap with off-road autonomy that takes on the critical tasks that put humans at greatest risk. Overland AI products span the full stack across autonomy software, the sensors and control systems that enable perception and maneuver, and in-house manufacturing to deliver autonomous assets rapidly and at scale.

Learn more at

Media Contact

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





