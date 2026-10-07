Alphasense Expands Enterprise AI Security And Governance As Businesses Demand Verifiable, Trustworthy AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New enhancements in infrastructure, product safeguards, and compliance reinforce AlphaSense's longstanding security-first approach to enterprise AI

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

Update: AlphaSense today announced an expanded enterprise AI security and governance program, reinforcing the infrastructure, product safeguards, and compliance practices that underpin its platform. This includes security controls within SuperAnalyst, AlphaSense's always-on AI agent for all customers.

Capabilities: The expanded program spans hardened infrastructure, automated edge protection against bot and abuse traffic, AI-driven security guardrails embedded directly into AlphaSense's engineering pipeline, deliberate content curation and zero data retention within SuperAnalyst, and industry-leading compliance certifications including SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001.

Why It Matters: Security and reliability remain the top two cited barriers to enterprise AI adoption, and recent AlphaSense research confirms enterprise buyers rank data privacy and security as their second-highest priority in evaluating AI tools, behind only accuracy. AlphaSense AI security and governance is built on the premise that trust, not raw model capability, is the foremost factor in enterprise AI adoption.

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense, the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today outlined an expanded enterprise AI security and governance program, reinforcing the infrastructure, product design, and compliance practices that underpin its platform, including SuperAnalyst, its always-on AI agent.

The Market Problem: Trust Hasn't Kept Pace With AI Investment

Security and reliability remain the top two barriers businesses cite to scaling agentic AI in the enterprise. According to IBM and the Ponemon Institute, 85% of organizations are increasing security investment specifically because of what frontier AI models are now capable of - outpacing the 64% who increased investment only after an actual breach, signaling that security spending in the AI era is proactive rather than reactive.

Additionally, an AlphaSense survey of 1,028 leaders and AI decision-makers across financial services, corporate, and consulting functions in 11 countries found that data privacy and security is the second-most important feature enterprise buyers want from AI tools, trailing only accuracy. As general-purpose LLMs commoditize raw model capability, trustworthiness and data quality are the key differentiators for enterprise AI.

AlphaSense Approach: Security as Architecture

In The Forrester WaveTM: Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2026, AlphaSense received the highest score possible in the security evaluation criterion. AlphaSense's leading security and governance program is directly informed by the company's internal AI usage, applying the same standards to its own tools and workflows that it builds into the platform.

Core pillars of this program include:



Hardened Infrastructure: AlphaSense's platform is built on enterprise-grade identity and access management, including SAML 2.0 single sign-on and SCIM-based user lifecycle management. Data is encrypted with AES-256 at rest and TLS 1.2+ in transit, with support for customer-managed encryption keys.

Edge Protection: This year, AlphaSense introduced automated bot and abuse protection across its production platform. Every request at the edge is validated before it reaches the application. The system processes millions of legitimate customer requests weekly while blocking automated abuse and intrusion attempts at roughly 1% of total traffic, with fewer than 1% of users ever encountering a verification challenge. More than eight in 10 blocked events are automated bot activity or identity spoofing.

AI-Driven Guardrails: AlphaSense embeds AI-driven security guardrails directly into its engineering pipeline, automatically remediating findings and vulnerabilities to drive down escaped defects. Every new feature is risk-tiered at ideation and carried through a gated security assessment, including AI-assisted threat modeling, penetration testing, and code review scaled to risk. Automated assessment begins within 24 hours of a feature's conception.

Data Veracity: SuperAnalyst, AlphaSense's always-on AI agent now available to all customers, is designed to prevent three specific failure modes common to enterprise AI: 1) data cross-contamination, 2) answers that are technically correct but missing critical context, and 3) "silent failures," where an incorrect answer looks right and gives no warning. AlphaSense addresses this through deliberate content curation and quality gating, incorporating vetted sources only. AlphaSense does this while maintaining zero training and zero data retention across every model and tool, internally and externally, to protect customer data. Built for Compliance: AlphaSense holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, and aligns its privacy practices with GDPR, UK GDPR, and CCPA.



“As a native AI platform founded over a decade ago, AlphaSense has always prioritized security and governance in its foundation,” said Pieter VanIperen, Chief Security and Information Officer at AlphaSense.“Today, we are pushing the edge on AI guardrails and data veracity to match the pace of innovation – hardening our engineering pipelines, building agentic security workflows, and governing the domain-specific data and content our customers depend on. Our commitment remains the same: businesses should be able to adopt the latest AI innovations without needing to compromise on security or trust.”

Why This Matters Now

AlphaSense believes trustworthiness and data quality, not the underlying model, are what will differentiate enterprise AI going forward. Data is also becoming more interconnected as AI usage grows, operating with less direct human intervention at each step. The case for governed, verifiable systems is more urgent as AI workflows inform increasingly critical business decisions.

To learn more about AlphaSense's approach to enterprise AI security, visit and .

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents - including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit .

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