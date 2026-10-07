Alignment Health Expands To Three New California Counties And Adds Hoag And Astrana Health For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth into Kern, Kings and Tulare counties and an expanded provider network give California Medicare beneficiaries more local care options

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health, today announced it will expand into Kern, Kings and Tulare counties and add Hoag and Astrana Health to its California provider network for 2027. Beginning Jan. 1, Alignment Health Plan will serve 25 California counties that are home to more than 6.3 million Medicare beneficiaries, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data1.

Alignment's 2027 California portfolio features 46 Medicare Advantage plans supported by an expansive network of trusted provider partners, giving people with Medicare access to coordinated, high-quality care close to home. New members can choose from a range of plans with premiums as low as $0, including specialized plans designed for people living with diabetes or certain heart conditions, subject to eligibility and plan availability. Members must continue to pay their Medicare Part B premium.

“California is our home, and we remain focused on showing up where we can make the greatest difference for people with Medicare,” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Health and CEO of Alignment Health Plan.“As we expand into the Central Valley and strengthen relationships with trusted provider partners like Hoag and Astrana Health, we're making it easier for seniors to access high-quality, coordinated care close to home, with the personalized support they deserve.”

More Provider Choice Across Southern California



Hoag in Orange County. Beginning Jan. 1, eligible Alignment Health Plan members in Orange County will have in-network access to Hoag through select plans, including the new $0-premium Alignment Health Platinum Preferred (HMO) plan. Hoag's network includes 1,800 physicians, two acute-care hospitals and a broad network of urgent care and outpatient facilities. Astrana Health across Southern California. Alignment Health Plan is adding Astrana Health's network of 2,000 primary care providers and 5,000 specialty care providers in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Astrana-affiliated medical groups include community-based, multilingual providers serving the region's diverse population.

Plan Choices Designed Around Members

Alignment's 2027 California portfolio includes Platinum and My Choice HMO options, as well as Smart HMO plans in select counties that offer members a monthly rebate toward their Medicare Part B premium. Additional plan options are available for people living with diabetes, heart conditions or other qualifying health needs who meet applicable eligibility requirements, and for those eligible for both Medicare and Medi-Cal. In Los Angeles and Orange counties, Central Health Harmony (HMO) offers access to culturally-connected care with Chinese-, Korean- and Vietnamese-speaking providers and member support.

All members have access to Alignment's 24/7 concierge team for personalized support, including help understanding benefits, finding the right doctor and coordinating care. Depending on the plan, members may also enjoy benefits such as $0 copays on many commonly prescribed medications, over-the-counter and grocery allowances, fitness programs and in-home support.2

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, with coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2027. To learn more about Alignment Health's 2027 Medicare Advantage plans in California, visit alignmenthealthplan.com or call 1-888-979-2247.3

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit

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Jerry Slowey

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1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2026 MA State/County Penetration

2 Special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill (SSBCI)-qualifying chronic conditions include congestive heart failure (CHF), dementia, diabetes, and stroke. Other chronic conditions may apply. Medical records will be used to establish the member qualification. The benefits mentioned are a part of a special supplemental program for the chronically ill. Not all members qualify because other eligibility and coverage criteria also apply.

3 Alignment Health Plan is an HMO, HMO POS, HMO C-SNP, HMO D-SNP and PPO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Alignment Health Plan depends on contract renewal. The benefit information provided is a summary, not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact the plan. Call 1-888-979-2247 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, for more information. Other providers are available in our network.