Mukesh Khanna Recollects When PM Modi Called Him To Bhuj In Aftermath Of 2001 Earthquake As The Latter Completes 25 Years Of Service

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Mukesh Khanna has heaped praise on PM Modi as he completes 25 years of his tenure in public service.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and recollected an incident when he was called to Bhuj by PM Modi in the aftermath of the horrible earthquake back in 2001.

Talking about the same, he said,“PM Modi called me during the Bhuj earthquake, when he was not even the Chief Minister. A year later, he became Chief Minister, and I went to Bhuj in my Shaktimaan costume to tell the children, 'You will not be afraid'. I have known him since that day. I can say only one thing about him, no one else can think the way he does, and there is no alternative to him. But I feel PM Modi, and Amit Shah have a lot more to do for the nation”.

Upasana Singh shared that she started voting only for PM Modi, and to bring him to power.

She told IANS,“He has many fans, I am not the only one, but I think we are very fortunate that Narendra Modi ji is our Prime Minister. And let me tell you, I had never voted before, but since Modi ji came, I have great respect for the BJP, and I go to vote for him. The energy he has, even at this age, the work he does, and his capabilities remind me of the thought that living for oneself is an ordinary story, but living for others is what life is all about”.

PM Modi has completed 25 years as the head of a government, beginning with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, before becoming Prime Minister in 2014. His tenure in Gujarat was marked by an emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, industrial development and governance, while his national leadership has focused on economic reforms, welfare delivery, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, foreign policy and India's global standing.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, major initiatives and decisions have included the implementation of GST, expansion of digital payments and direct-benefit transfers, large-scale infrastructure development, and programmes targeting housing, sanitation, electricity, healthcare and financial inclusion. Earlier this year, Modi became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's previous record.