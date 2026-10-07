Gujarat Leaders Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Life With 'Seva Jyoti Yatras' Across State

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 7 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday held district-level 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' programmes across the state to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public service as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, with the events featuring live broadcasts of his address under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' and the flagging off of torch processions.

The state-level campaign saw Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participate in Ahmedabad, Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary in Vav-Tharad and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi in Rupal village of Gandhinagar district.

Union Minister C R Patil was present in Navsari and Union Minister of State, Nimuben Bambhaniya, in Gir Somnath, while former minister, MLA and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma attended the programme in Sabarkantha.

In Gandhinagar district, Sanghavi lit the ceremonial torch at Rupal and flagged off the 'Seva Jyoti Mashaal Yatra'. Before the procession, he offered prayers and performed aarti at the Shri Varadayini Mataji Temple, after which he walked with the gathering during the yatra.

The district-level procession is scheduled to travel through all four talukas of Gandhinagar district. The programme was organised as part of the state-wide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' and the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha', being held in connection with the vision of achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Speaking at the 'Seva Jyot Yatra' programme in Rajkot, government spokesperson minister Jitu Vaghani highlighted PM Modi's association with the city and described Rajkot as the“birthplace” of his parliamentary politics.

Vaghani recalled that when PM Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister in October 2001, he was not an MLA and senior BJP leader Vajubhai Vala vacated the Rajkot-2, or Rajkot West, Assembly seat.

PM Modi subsequently contested the February 2002 by-election and won, entering the Gujarat Legislative Assembly for the first time.

Vaghani also recalled the association between Modi and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, saying Rupani had served as his campaign manager when PM Modi contested his first election from Rajkot.

"PM Modi completed 25 years as head of government, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and subsequently as Prime Minister. He served continuously without taking a day's leave,” Vaghani said, describing his tenure as a“unique record".

Across Gujarat, citizens gathered at various locations to watch the live broadcast of PM Modi's address to the nation through the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha'.

The Seva Jyoti Yatras were flagged off after the address in the presence of ministers, MPs, MLAs and local representatives.

According to the state government, the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is also being accompanied by public service activities, including 'Seva Setu' programmes for resolving citizens' issues, medical and health camps, cleanliness drives and tree plantation activities.

At Rupal, District Panchayat president Rajesh Patel, Gandhinagar North MLA Rita Patel, Gandhinagar South MLA Alpesh Thakor, Kalol MLA Laxmanji Thakor, Dehgam MLA Balrajsinh Chauhan, BJP district president Anil Patel and district in-charge Ramesh Solanki were among those present.

"The campaign should be viewed as an opportunity for public service, and citizens must put 'Nation First' and work towards the welfare of the country as part of the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," Vaghani noted.