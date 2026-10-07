Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' Cleared For Release With A U/A Certificate!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 7(IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the update. It wrote, "#Jailer2 is censored U/A!"

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently released a trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans.

The trailer released begins with actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's character questioning a person he has kept hostage. "In these two months, you must have learnt something about the person who did this, right?" The hostage replies, "Not just me, even you won't be able to find him."

The trailer then shows that not just Suraj Venjaramoodu's character but a whole lot of villains are wondering who is behind certain developments.

It is then that Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian makes an appearance.

At one point, a weary Suraj Venjaramoodu is seen asking his accomplices, "Have you managed to find him or not?"

For a minute, one is led to believe that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has gone into hiding but almost immediately, the trailer clears the confusion.

It shows that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has chosen to go off radar by pretending to be a driver and he has chosen to lie low to find out if the chain of command among the villains goes any higher.

The trailer also gives away the fact that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has used snipers to attack his enemies and one among them, played by S J Suryah, says that even they can retort in kind.

The trailer also has an interesting conversation between the characters played by Rajinikanth and Vidya Balan. She asks him if he wants tea or coffee and he politely refuses. She responds saying, "The choice is between tea or coffee. It is not between whether to drink or not."

A person warns Tiger Muthuvel Pandian about the dreaded "Kalpaks", who, he says, will not allow anyone to live. Muthuvel Pandian smiles and replies, "Oh dear, I didn't know. Shall we see?"

He then issues a warning to Kalpaks himself. Listing out ways and means used by thugs to strike terror in the hearts of victims, he tells Kalpaks," All this is the style employed in the time of your father. Now, getting all your enemies to one place and bombing that place is what is the present trend."

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 15 this year.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and the general public ever since the project was first announced.

In April this year, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. The makers had then shared pictures of a cake cutting ceremony that had taken place to mark the completion of filming.