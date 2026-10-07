PM Modi Calls For Rules-Based Maritime Order

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed policymakers, maritime leaders, and experts from around the world to the third edition of 'Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue', calling for a "free, open, secure, and rules-based maritime order" that brings peace and prosperity to all nations.

What happens in one part of the world can affect places far beyond its shores, making global dialogue and cooperation on the oceans more important than ever. The name Sagarmanthan, which means "churning of the ocean", holds special meaning in Indian tradition, where the churning is linked to the discovery of new possibilities, PM Modi said in a written message to the conference, which the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) are organising here.

"India's relationship with the ocean is also about responsibility. As we build a stronger maritime economy, we are protecting the health of our oceans and coastal ecosystems. India's maritime vision extends across regions and oceans and is built on cooperation, trust, mutual respect and mutual benefit. We believe the oceans must become a source of shared prosperity, where every country has a voice and an opportunity to grow," the Prime Minister said in his message.

PM Modi said India's major ports have nearly doubled their capacity while turnaround times have dropped significantly. The government is also investing in ocean science and exploration to better understand the country's seas and use them responsibly. India has also brought in new-generation maritime laws to create a modern framework for the sector. At the same time, the country is investing in ocean science and exploration to gain a better understanding of the seas and make responsible use of their immense potential, he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that Indian seafarers now form the second-largest maritime workforce in the world, with young Indians earning respect across the world's oceans. He said India is protecting ocean health and coastal ecosystems as it builds a stronger maritime economy. India's maritime vision rests on cooperation, trust, mutual respect and mutual benefit, he said.

"We believe the oceans must become a source of shared prosperity, where every country has a voice and an opportunity to grow," PM Modi said. He expressed confidence that Sagarmanthan would strengthen that vision and said he hoped the dialogue would bring fresh ideas, deeper partnerships and opportunities for generations to come.