MP CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Mumbai Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will meet industrialists and representatives of major companies in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss investment opportunities in the state ahead of the proposed Global Investors Summit in January 2027, the state government said on Wednesday.

The discussions will focus on sector-specific industrial projects being developed in Madhya Pradesh and the requirements of companies planning to expand their operations.

The state government will showcase the Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior, Babai-Mohasa Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Zone in Narmadapuram, PM MITRA Park in Dhar and the Medical Devices Park in Ujjain.

These projects are being developed for sectors, including telecom manufacturing, renewable energy equipment, textiles and garments, and medical devices.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold one-on-one meetings with prominent industrialists to understand their investment and expansion plans and discuss requirements related to land, electricity, logistics, skilled manpower, supply chains, permissions and policy support," the government said.

Mumbai has a major presence of companies operating in automobiles and auto components, engineering, electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles and chemicals.

The state will present investment opportunities in these sectors during the meetings.

A separate roundtable on the pharmaceutical sector will also be held to discuss Madhya Pradesh's pharma and healthcare manufacturing potential.

Industry representatives will be given a presentation on the Medical Devices Park in Ujjain.

The Madhya Pradesh government said that investments in the specialised industrial zones could also support the development of ancillary units and local supply chains around major manufacturing facilities.

"Investment proposals must translate into production and employment. Direct discussions with industry will help us understand their specific requirements and improve the investment facilitation system accordingly," it added.

The state's strategy is to attract projects that increase manufacturing while creating employment. Industry feedback gathered during the Mumbai meetings will also be used to strengthen investment facilitation and tailor support to investors' requirements.

The outreach comes as Madhya Pradesh prepares for the proposed Global Investors Summit 2027 in January and expands direct engagement with companies in India and abroad.

The Mumbai programme will also include discussions with foreign missions in India to connect Madhya Pradesh's investment opportunities with international business networks and potential overseas investors.