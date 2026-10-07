Alpharus Health Expands Access To Mental Health Services Across Illinois

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpharus Health is expanding access to mental health care across Illinois by bringing comprehensive behavioral health services to 11 of its 13 community outpatient clinics. Alpharus Health now offers outpatient mental health treatment services in Aurora, Bloomington, Carbondale, Chicago, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Jacksonville, Joliet, Peoria, Springfield, and Swansea. Alpharus Health also offers virtual mental health treatment for all Illinois residents.

The expansion reflects Alpharus Health's belief that mental health is an essential component of overall wellness. By integrating mental health services throughout its statewide network, the organization is helping more people access care that supports emotional well-being alongside treatment for substance use disorders.

"Whole-person care means recognizing that mental health and physical health are deeply connected," said Jim Scarpace, Community Division President of Alpharus Health. "Whether someone is seeking support for anxiety, depression, trauma, or other behavioral health concerns, they deserve access to coordinated care that addresses their unique needs and supports long-term wellness."

Earlier this year, Alpharus Health further strengthened its behavioral health services with the establishment of three certified Behavioral Health Clinics (BHCs) in Bloomington, Downers Grove and Peoria. These clinics aim to broaden access to crucial mental health services for people with Medicaid coverage and provide a full continuum of community-based care.

BHCs are designed to align with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's vision for comprehensive community behavioral health care by offering coordinated services that support people across the full continuum of mental health and substance use needs. Services include outpatient treatment, psychiatric services, care coordination, crisis support, peer support and connections to community resources.

The addition of the BHCs complements Alpharus Health's broader expansion of mental health services and reflects the organization's continued evolution as a comprehensive behavioral health provider. As Alpharus Health continues to grow, it remains focused on improving access to integrated care that helps people build healthier lives.

"This expansion allows us to serve more people with compassionate, high-quality care and ensure they have access to the support they need closer to home," said Jim Scarpace.

About Alpharus Health

Alpharus Health, formerly Gateway Foundation, is a national nonprofit behavioral health provider dedicated to helping people build healthier lives. Drawing on nearly 60 years of experience, Alpharus Health delivers comprehensive substance use and mental health treatment rooted in compassion, access, innovation, and clinical excellence. From community facilities in multiple states and in-custody treatment programs across the country, Alpharus Health provides life-changing care to people, families, and communities. Alpharus Health is All For Healing.

CONTACT: Pedro Acosta Alpharus Health 773-848-3478...