Webull (NASDAQ: BULL) Investigation: Johnson Fistel Investigates Potential Securities Claims Following Congressional Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) on behalf of investors. If you purchased Webull securities and suffered losses, please contact the firm using the information below. There is no cost or obligation.

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Why Is Johnson Fistel Investigating Webull?

On October 7, 2026, CNBC reported that a bipartisan congressional panel identified national-security concerns involving Webull's China-related ownership, technology infrastructure, and cross-border data arrangements. Webull shares declined sharply in premarket trading following the news.

In its April 2026 annual report, Webull disclosed its Chinese connections and government scrutiny, while stating that access by non-U.S. employees to U.S. customer personal information required permission and oversight from U.S. personnel. The Company also characterized allegations in earlier state attorneys general and congressional inquiry letters as largely based on outdated and inaccurate information.

Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Webull's disclosures accurately described its customer-data safeguards, operational relationships, and associated regulatory risks.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, including foreign investors who purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

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