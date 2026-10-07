Autonomize AI Expands Leadership Team With Finance And Delivery Appointments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chase Vernieuw and Shiv Mallya join as the company scales its business and helps healthcare enterprises move AI from strategy to production

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomize AI, the company powering the AI infrastructure for the business of care, today announced the appointment of Chase Vernieuw as Vice President of Finance and Shiv Mallya as Head of Delivery. The appointments strengthen the company's ability to scale its operations and help healthcare organizations put AI to work across complex, highly regulated environments.

“We're entering an exciting stage of growth where the opportunity in front of us is expanding as quickly as our ability to deliver,” said Ganesh Padmanabhan, CEO and co-founder of Autonomize AI.“Chase brings the financial leadership to help us invest and scale with confidence, while Shiv brings the operational experience to turn our technology into lasting transformation for customers. Together, they strengthen our ability to build an enduring company and redefine how the business of care operates.”

Chase Vernieuw Named Vice President of Finance

Vernieuw brings more than two decades of experience helping high-growth companies build the financial and operational foundations required for sustainable expansion. As Vice President of Finance, he will lead financial strategy, planning, operations, and organizational readiness as Autonomize AI enters its next stage of growth.

Most recently, Vernieuw served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations at Rx Redefined, where he led financial strategy, operational scaling, and early-stage fundraising. Previously, he held leadership roles at Consero, advising emerging companies on financial infrastructure, performance management, and sustainable growth.

“Autonomize AI is at an important point in its growth, with a differentiated platform, an expanding market opportunity, and a clear mission,” said Vernieuw.“I'm excited to build the financial and operational capabilities that will help the company scale responsibly, invest strategically, and create lasting value for its customers and stakeholders.”

Shiv Mallya Named Head of Delivery

Mallya joins Autonomize AI from Accenture with more than two decades of experience leading technology and business transformation across healthcare, the public sector, and financial services. As Head of Delivery, he will lead the teams and operating models that guide customers from transformation strategy through implementation, adoption, operationalization, and sustained value realization.

Throughout his career, Mallya has led data- and AI-driven transformation programs that redesign and modernize business operations. Most recently, he has applied generative and agentic AI to help organizations create more intelligent and efficient ways of working. His experience spans strategy, operating-model design, engineering, governance, enterprise deployment, stabilization, and long-term support. His approach brings business, technology, operations, and delivery teams together to create scalable operating models that combine automation, decision intelligence, and human expertise while meeting the requirements of highly regulated industries.

“Deploying AI is not the same as transforming an operation,” said Mallya.“Real transformation requires organizations to redesign how work gets done, connect technology to measurable outcomes, and establish the governance and operating models needed to sustain change. Autonomize AI has built the platform and healthcare expertise required to make that transformation real. I'm excited to help our customers move AI from possibility to production at enterprise scale and accelerate time to value.”

Building on Growth Momentum

The appointments follow a period of significant growth for Autonomize AI. The company was recently named a 2026 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, ranked in the Top 100 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Vernieuw and Mallya will help the company build on this momentum as more healthcare enterprises connect data, context, agents, and applications to put governed, accountable intelligence into action at scale.

About Autonomize AI

Autonomize AI powers autonomous healthcare operations. Built for healthcare and life sciences, their products bring together data, context, AI agents and applications to run complex clinical, operational and administrative work. It supports mission-critical workflows across utilization management, prior authorization, care management, claims, pharmacy benefits, appeals, payment integrity, quality, regulatory compliance and more.

Their platform applies each organization's own data, policies, knowledge and decision logic to every workflow. Specialized AI agents work alongside clinical and operational teams, and consequential decisions stay under human oversight. Every interaction makes the system smarter across the enterprise. Built-in governance, security and explainability let organizations put AI into production with confidence, while keeping ownership of the knowledge and workflows that set them apart.

Trusted by leading U.S. healthcare enterprises, Autonomize has delivered up to 55% faster clinical reviews, 60% faster decision turnaround, lower administrative burden, and 3–5x ROI within 6–12 months. Autonomize is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a Top 100 company on the Inc. 5000, and a Modern Healthcare Best Place to Work. The company is backed by Valtruis, Asset Management Ventures, Cigna Group Ventures, ATX Venture Partners and TAU Ventures. Learn more at autonomize.ai.

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