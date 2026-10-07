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Dassault Aviation: Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights - 30 09 26


2026-10-07 10:47:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation ( société anonyme ) with a share capital of 61,754,887.20 euros
Headquarters: 78, quai Marcel Dassault
92210 SAINT-CLOUD
712 042 456 RCS Nanterre

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations ( Règlement Général ) of the French Market Authority ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers )

Date
Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights
09/30/2026 77,193,609
Theoretical voting rights:
129,407,481
Exercisable voting rights:
128,910,682


Attachment

  • Total number of shares and voting rights - 30 09 26

MENAFN07102026004107003653ID1111775362



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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