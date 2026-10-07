Actssocial Highlights Christian Music, Member Stories, Service And Live Events

ActsSocial brings Christian music, member stories, Scripture, service and live events together across its faith community.

ActsSocial's devotional library grew 82% in 30 days. Community highlights include Christian artists, creator resources and live events.

- Shawn Whitson, ActsSocial founder

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM ACTSSOCIAL SPOTLIGHTS A WEEK OF MUSIC, MEMBER STORIES, SERVICE AND LIVE EVENTS ACROSS ITS FAITH COMMUNITY

Users find Christian artists, personal reflections, practical resources, Scripture, ministry guidance and upcoming concerts among platform highlights

McKinney, TX - ACTSSOCIAL is highlighting a fresh week of activity across its faith-centered social platform, bringing together worship music, personal stories, practical Christian resources, Scripture, ministry insight and upcoming live events in one timely look at how believers are connecting, sharing and encouraging one another right now.

This week's featured feeds spotlight posts from Bethel Music, Rend Collective and Terrian, giving members new opportunities to listen, reflect and worship. Elsewhere in the community, posts featuring TobyMac join personal reflections from Cindy Seamster and James Nikson, with each offering a different perspective on faith, prayer, purpose and everyday life.

ACTSSOCIAL is also pointing users toward practical tools for putting faith into action. Current blog features include Christian Content Creator: How to Grow a Real Audience Online, focused on building genuine connection rather than chasing empty numbers, and Christian Volunteer Opportunities: How to Find One Near You, a guide to discovering meaningful ways to serve locally.

The platform's current news and devotional selections include a daily verse centered on Galatians 6:9 and a“Pastor Roundup” resource on preparing a preaching calendar, expanding the week's activity beyond inspiration to include useful support for individual believers, creators and ministry leaders.

Live events are part of the mix as well. ACTSSOCIAL is currently highlighting upcoming events from popular Christian artists such as Tenth Avenue North and Danny Gokey, helping users discover places where the online community can gather in person.

“This is what we want ACTSSOCIAL to feel like every time someone opens it - a living community where music, honest stories, Scripture, service and real-world connection all have a place,” says ACTSSOCIAL founder Shawn Whitson.“Whether someone needs encouragement, wants to grow as a creator, is looking for a way to serve or simply wants to find an event where they can worship with others, there is something happening here for them right now.”

ACTSSOCIAL is an active meeting place for many parts of Christian life - from artists and audiences to pastors, content creators, volunteers, ministries and people simply looking for encouragement. The platform is designed to foster community.

“You are not walking this week alone," says Whitson. "A wider family of believers is praying, gathering, and lifting one another up, and you are part of that family.”

The platform continues to show remarkable growth. During the past 30 days, the platform's library of daily devotionals grew by 82%, while announcements increased 45%. Prayer requests rose 27%, stories grew 17% and posts increased 15% - demonstrating that members are not simply joining the community, but actively sharing encouragement, information and opportunities to connect.

ActsSocial is available worldwide and is always free to join.

Visit ACTSSOCIAL or download the ACTSSOCIAL app.

ABOUT ACTSSOCIAL

ActsSocial is a faith-first social platform created to foster authentic relationships, meaningful community, and positive online engagement. Available in 12 languages and serving verified members across 195 countries, the ad-free platform features a built-in Bible reader, daily devotionals, local groups, a community prayer wall, and free pages for churches, ministries, nonprofits, and businesses. Guided by its "gratitude over outrage" philosophy, ActsSocial is reimagining social media as a place where people are encouraged, communities flourish, and meaningful connections come first.

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Nashville Publicity Group

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How ActsSocial Started

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ActsSocial Highlights Christian Music, Member Stories, Service and Live Events News Provided By FrontGate Media October 07, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media, Technology



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