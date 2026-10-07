2027 Wisconsin Titan 100
Announcing the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 HonoreesWisconsin's Titan 100 leads with vision and purpose, driving innovation, growth, and meaningful change while inspiring industries and communities to build a brighter future.” - Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO
WI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Announcing the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 Recipients
Titan CEO and headline sponsors Associated Bank and Wipfli are pleased to announce the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Together, the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $39.4 billion in annual revenue and employ over 41,000 people across the region and beyond, with over half of these companies exceeding $10 million in annual revenue year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition digital Titan 100 digital book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 21st, 2027, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“Wisconsin's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year's Titan 100 embody true diversity of Wisconsin's business landscape. Representing manufacturing, construction, healthcare, technology, and financial services to professional services, nonprofit organizations.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 21st, 2027, will be held at the Fiserv Forum. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking, an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.
“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 honorees. We celebrate the impact each leader has made, and continues to make, through bold leadership, innovation and a commitment to building organizations of significance in Wisconsin and beyond. Your contributions have helped shape industries, strengthen communities and drive progress, making this recognition as a Titan well deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only eleven Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.
Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*)
Victor Amaya
Data You Can Use
Robert Atac
Astronautics Corporation of America
Vaughn Barker
Barker and Barker Consulting, LLC
Kimberly Bassett
Bassett Mechanical
John Bauer
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Marshfield, Inc.
Stephen Bauer
Guest House of Milwaukee
Melissa Baxter
Waukesha County Community Foundation
* Kevin Beauchamp
Galloway Company
Corey Behnke
Live X, Inc.
David Belman
Belman Homes, Inc.
* Dr. Ashwani Bhatia
BayCare Clinic, LLP
Nick Bickler
Three Leaf Partners
Steven Bobowski
Dale Carnegie Training
Jaclyn Borchardt
Vision Forward Association
Melissa Borowicz
The Utech Group
Dr. Cole Braun
WeTeachTruth Lutheran Education
Allan Breidenbach
Wick Buildings
Calson Bynoe
Employment Resource Group
Dr. Jenene Calloway
Schreiber Foods
Ben Camp
Recovery
Paul Carlsen
Lakeshore College
Jessa Cisewski
Solstice Health
John Cornell
Crescendo Trade Risk
Lance Crane
Crane Group / Crane Engineering
David Crawford
MDpanel, formerly Crawford Evaluation Group
Jaimie Daun
All County Electric Supply, Inc.
Robyn Davis, J.D.
Brown County United Way
Patrick Day
Atomix Logistics
Andrew DeGuire
Marquette University
Omobolade Delano-Oriaran
African Heritage, Inc
Jessica Diederich
Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity
Russell Dudan
ALLIS ROLLER LLC
John Duggan
The Concord Group
Beau Engman
PACE Equity
Kyle Evan
The Office Technology Group
Brian Flanigan
All County Electric Supply, Inc.
Dave Florin
Hiebing
Domenico Fornaro
Mosaic Technologies
Gregory Fritsch
Center for Veterans Issues, Inc.
Chris Gantz
Patriot Properties
Dan Garlock
Silver Lake Auto & Tire Centers
Joe Gehrke
Kesslers Diamonds
Tony Goebel
5G Benefits & InterceptCare
Jonathan Groth
Groth Law Firm, S.C.
Hector Guillen
GenoPalate
Joel Hansen
Pomp's Tire Service, Inc.
Jeff Hassinger
J.H. Hassinger Construction, Inc.
Chris Healy
Superior Crane Corporation
Ryan Healy
Superior Crane Corp.
* Chad Hershner
Special Olympics Wisconsin
John Hooyman
OwnersEdge, Inc.
Henry Hurt
Hurt Electric Inc
Mark Huth
Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin
Julie Jackson
GI Associates
Gretchen Jameson
Versiti
Justin Jasniewski
Serve You Rx
* Craig Jorgensen
VJS Construction Services
Dr. Laurie Joyner
St. Norbert College
* Jim Kacmarcik
Kapco Inc.
Kimberly Kane
Kane Communications Group
Ryan Kastanek
Circle Electric
* Rashi Khosla
MARS Solutions Group
Mark Kass
TEAM LAMMI
Curt Kluth
Saz's Hospitality Group
Glenn Kormanik
Zero Zone Inc.
Lauren Koston
Pork King Good
Allen Krueger
Krueger Communications Inc.
Gregory Larson
Ixonia Bank
D. Holly Lifke
The Boldt Group, Inc.
Scott Marshall
Community Smiles Dental
Nathan Matson
Rehlko
* Dustin McClone
McClone Insurance
* Anthony McHenry
Milwaukee Academy of Science
Jeff McLean
ghSMART & Company
Trina McVicker
Holtz Builders, Inc
Tammie Miller
TKO Miller
Mark Mirsberger
Dana Investment Advisors
JP Moran
LMI Packaging
Ami Myrland
Capitol Bank
Isaiah Ness
Sun Bear Industries
Jeffrey Niezgoda
WebCME
* Brian Ollech
Network Health
Suneer Patel
N.E.W. Plastics Corp.
* Kathryn Poehling Seymour
First Supply
Marla Poytinger
Bars & Recreation, Inc.
Adonica Randall
Abaxent, LLC
Pam Reynolds
Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC)
Brooke Sanchez
Employment Resource Group
James Sandstrom
RTC Products
Jeff Satterburg
PROOF.
Shawn Schnabl
Epic Mortgage
Bryan Schwebke
Paramount Physical Therapy & Training
Chellee Siewert
Capture Sports & Entertainment
* Dave Spano
Annex Wealth Management, LLC
Michele Stanton
HGA
Andrew Steinhafel
Steinhafel
Lisa Thomson
Pathway Health
Andrew Webber
Atomix Logistics
Mark Wiesman
Lauber Business Partners, Inc.
Eddy Zakes
Earth Development
Darren Pettapiece
TitanCEO
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