Announcing the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 Honorees

- Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

WI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Announcing the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 Recipients

Titan CEO and headline sponsors Associated Bank and Wipfli are pleased to announce the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Together, the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $39.4 billion in annual revenue and employ over 41,000 people across the region and beyond, with over half of these companies exceeding $10 million in annual revenue year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition digital Titan 100 digital book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 21st, 2027, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Wisconsin's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year's Titan 100 embody true diversity of Wisconsin's business landscape. Representing manufacturing, construction, healthcare, technology, and financial services to professional services, nonprofit organizations.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 21st, 2027, will be held at the Fiserv Forum. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking, an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 honorees. We celebrate the impact each leader has made, and continues to make, through bold leadership, innovation and a commitment to building organizations of significance in Wisconsin and beyond. Your contributions have helped shape industries, strengthen communities and drive progress, making this recognition as a Titan well deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only eleven Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*)

Victor Amaya

Data You Can Use

Robert Atac

Astronautics Corporation of America

Vaughn Barker

Barker and Barker Consulting, LLC

Kimberly Bassett

Bassett Mechanical

John Bauer

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Marshfield, Inc.

Stephen Bauer

Guest House of Milwaukee

Melissa Baxter

Waukesha County Community Foundation

* Kevin Beauchamp

Galloway Company

Corey Behnke

Live X, Inc.

David Belman

Belman Homes, Inc.

* Dr. Ashwani Bhatia

BayCare Clinic, LLP

Nick Bickler

Three Leaf Partners

Steven Bobowski

Dale Carnegie Training

Jaclyn Borchardt

Vision Forward Association

Melissa Borowicz

The Utech Group

Dr. Cole Braun

WeTeachTruth Lutheran Education

Allan Breidenbach

Wick Buildings

Calson Bynoe

Employment Resource Group

Dr. Jenene Calloway

Schreiber Foods

Ben Camp

Recovery

Paul Carlsen

Lakeshore College

Jessa Cisewski

Solstice Health

John Cornell

Crescendo Trade Risk

Lance Crane

Crane Group / Crane Engineering

David Crawford

MDpanel, formerly Crawford Evaluation Group

Jaimie Daun

All County Electric Supply, Inc.

Robyn Davis, J.D.

Brown County United Way

Patrick Day

Atomix Logistics

Andrew DeGuire

Marquette University

Omobolade Delano-Oriaran

African Heritage, Inc

Jessica Diederich

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

Russell Dudan

ALLIS ROLLER LLC

John Duggan

The Concord Group

Beau Engman

PACE Equity

Kyle Evan

The Office Technology Group

Brian Flanigan

All County Electric Supply, Inc.

Dave Florin

Hiebing

Domenico Fornaro

Mosaic Technologies

Gregory Fritsch

Center for Veterans Issues, Inc.

Chris Gantz

Patriot Properties

Dan Garlock

Silver Lake Auto & Tire Centers

Joe Gehrke

Kesslers Diamonds

Tony Goebel

5G Benefits & InterceptCare

Jonathan Groth

Groth Law Firm, S.C.

Hector Guillen

GenoPalate

Joel Hansen

Pomp's Tire Service, Inc.

Jeff Hassinger

J.H. Hassinger Construction, Inc.

Chris Healy

Superior Crane Corporation

Ryan Healy

Superior Crane Corp.

* Chad Hershner

Special Olympics Wisconsin

John Hooyman

OwnersEdge, Inc.

Henry Hurt

Hurt Electric Inc

Mark Huth

Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin

Julie Jackson

GI Associates

Gretchen Jameson

Versiti

Justin Jasniewski

Serve You Rx

* Craig Jorgensen

VJS Construction Services

Dr. Laurie Joyner

St. Norbert College

* Jim Kacmarcik

Kapco Inc.

Kimberly Kane

Kane Communications Group

Ryan Kastanek

Circle Electric

* Rashi Khosla

MARS Solutions Group

Mark Kass

TEAM LAMMI

Curt Kluth

Saz's Hospitality Group

Glenn Kormanik

Zero Zone Inc.

Lauren Koston

Pork King Good

Allen Krueger

Krueger Communications Inc.

Gregory Larson

Ixonia Bank

D. Holly Lifke

The Boldt Group, Inc.

Scott Marshall

Community Smiles Dental

Nathan Matson

Rehlko

* Dustin McClone

McClone Insurance

* Anthony McHenry

Milwaukee Academy of Science

Jeff McLean

ghSMART & Company

Trina McVicker

Holtz Builders, Inc

Tammie Miller

TKO Miller

Mark Mirsberger

Dana Investment Advisors

JP Moran

LMI Packaging

Ami Myrland

Capitol Bank

Isaiah Ness

Sun Bear Industries

Jeffrey Niezgoda

WebCME

* Brian Ollech

Network Health

Suneer Patel

N.E.W. Plastics Corp.

* Kathryn Poehling Seymour

First Supply

Marla Poytinger

Bars & Recreation, Inc.

Adonica Randall

Abaxent, LLC

Pam Reynolds

Total Administrative Services Corp. (TASC)

Brooke Sanchez

Employment Resource Group

James Sandstrom

RTC Products

Jeff Satterburg

PROOF.

Shawn Schnabl

Epic Mortgage

Bryan Schwebke

Paramount Physical Therapy & Training

Chellee Siewert

Capture Sports & Entertainment

* Dave Spano

Annex Wealth Management, LLC

Michele Stanton

HGA

Andrew Steinhafel

Steinhafel

Lisa Thomson

Pathway Health

Andrew Webber

Atomix Logistics

Mark Wiesman

Lauber Business Partners, Inc.

Eddy Zakes

Earth Development

Darren Pettapiece

TitanCEO

+1 303-909-5446

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2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 News Provided By Titan CEO October 07, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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