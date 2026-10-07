Kkday Offers Official Tickets For Universal Studios Japan's Winter Event, 'Universal Holiday Wonders ~Discover U!!!~'

A heartfelt message lights up the night at Joy of Lights, Universal Studios Japan's returning holiday show at Gramercy Park. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

OSAKA, JAPAN, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Studios Japan runs its 2026 winter season, officially named "Universal Holiday Wonders ~Discover U!!!~," from November 13, 2026 through January 17, 2027. This year's headline addition is Joy of Lights, a message-based light-and-music show at Gramercy Park. It returns for the 1st time in 9 years.Official admission and Express Pass tickets are available now through KKday, an authorized seller of USJ tickets. The event window covers the North American Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year travel period, a peak booking window for US and Canada-based travelers planning winter trips to Japan.Joy of Lights and a second nighttime show, Light Up the Night: Christmas Celebration, both run November 25, 2026 through January 11, 2027 at Gramercy Park (no show on December 31). Joy of Lights performs at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Light Up the Night, featuring Elmo and park friends, performs at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Show schedules are posted about 1 week in advance and can shift by date, so visitors booking a fixed itinerary should confirm times close to their travel dates.The returning Universal Food Festival expands winter dishes and character-inspired treats across a wider area of the park this year. Guests can find handheld options at an all-day market, plus sit-down restaurant specials.In the Wizarding World, Hogwarts Magical Nights, Winter Magic transforms Hogwarts Castle with a nighttime projection show set to falling snow. Hogsmeade's storefronts also take on seasonal winter decoration.Minion Park adds 2 limited-run greetings this winter: Minions Cool Winter Greeting at the park entrance, and Minions Jingle Bello Meet & Greet in Minion Park. Both feature the Minions in knitted hats and holiday costumes. Universal Wonderland ties the season to the park's 25th anniversary with its "Let's Smile Together!" greeting. USJ has not yet published specific dates for these 3 greetings.Guests can book general admission or an Express Pass through KKday to prioritize rides before the evening shows begin. KKday's USJ Express Pass Guide covers which pass tier fits a winter visit built around the Gramercy Park show schedule.Universal Studios Japan is located in Osaka, about 1 hour from Kansai International Airport, which has nonstop service from several US gateways in addition to 1-stop routings from Canada.About KKdayKKday operates as a global travel experience platform connecting travelers with tours, attractions, and activities across more than 90 countries, including bookings for theme parks, cultural experiences, and seasonal events.

Yz Way

KKDAY Singapore PTE LTD

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KKday Offers Official Tickets for Universal Studios Japan's Winter Event, 'Universal Holiday Wonders ~Discover U!!!~' News Provided By KKday Singapore Pte Ltd October 07, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.