Westbrooke Associates Reports Boom Battle Bar Buyback In Deal Worth Up To £11M

Westbrooke Associates reports on We Do Play's Boom Battle Bar reacquisition and its relevance to Rumble RoomsTM and Primal Playground.

Westbrooke Associates is a UK-based firm with a track record of introducing and analysing a range of alternative investment opportunities.

Rumble RoomsTM, part of the We Do Play portfolio, is featured by Westbrooke Associates through the Primal Playground Ltd investment opportunity.

Westbrooke Associates reports on the reacquisition of We Do Play's Boom Battle Bar and its relevance to Rumble RoomsTM and Primal Playground.

CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frasers Group-backed We Do Play has reacquired Boom Battle Bar from XP Factory PLC, with plans to invest further in the brand and expand its UK estate.XP Factory completed the sale of its Boom Battle Bar business on 28 September 2026 for a total consideration of up to £11 million. The purchaser, F.O Twenty-Four Ltd, is backed by Frasers Group and includes Boom Battle Bar's original founders.Westbrooke Associates is an award-winning investment business and official agent for a select portfolio of strategic investment opportunities across high-growth and alternative sectors. With more than 200 years of combined industry experience across its team, the company provides investors with clear, credible information on selected opportunities. Among those currently featured by Westbrooke Associates is the Rumble Rooms TM rollout through Primal Playground Ltd, making the Boom Battle Bar reacquisition particularly relevant given the team's established track record in competitive socialising.The transaction reconnects Boom Battle Bar with the team behind We Do Play, the leisure and hospitality group led by founder and CEO Richard Beese.We Do Play operates a diversified portfolio of experience-led leisure brands designed to appeal across different age groups and social occasions. Its portfolio includes Flip Out, Activate, Laser Quest and Rumble Rooms, spanning indoor adventure, immersive gaming, laser tag and competitive socialising.Rumble Rooms is a competitive socialising brand and has awarded a development buildout to Primal Playground Ltd as a Franchisee, to acquire, build and operate the brand throughout the UK. Rumble Rooms sits within the We Do Play portfolio of companies, a global leisure and hospitality group owned by MFT Capital Ltd. The significance of the acquisition extends beyond the return of a well-known leisure brand to its founders.The team behind Rumble Rooms previously founded and scaled Boom Battle Bar before selling the business in November 2021 for £18 million. Following the expiry of a competitive restriction period at the end of 2024, the team returned to the sector with Rumble Rooms.As reported by London TV, Richard Beese, founder and CEO of We Do Play, said:“It is incredibly exciting to have our brand back. We created Boom Battle Bar because we believed it could transform competitive socialising and welcoming it home is a very special full-circle moment for us.”“XP Factory has done a fantastic job of developing Boom Battle Bar into an incredible national brand. We have enormous respect for the hard work and investment they have put into the business, as well as the brilliant teams who have helped build it.”“We know this brand inside out and have seen first-hand the opportunities it can create for customers, employees and franchise partners. We are proud to be taking responsibility for its next chapter and cannot wait to get started.”A spokesperson for Westbrooke Associates said:“The reacquisition of Boom Battle Bar is a significant development within the competitive socialising sector. The team behind Rumble Rooms has already demonstrated its ability to create and scale a major leisure brand through Boom Battle Bar.”“Its return to the original founders, alongside the backing of Frasers Group and plans for further investment and expansion, adds another important chapter to that track record and highlights the continued evolution of the experience-led leisure market.”Boom Battle Bar currently operates 29 venues across the UK. We Do Play has said it intends to invest in new technology, games and experiences across the estate during the next 12 months, while expanding into additional large towns and cities. Its stated ambition is to grow Boom Battle Bar to at least 50 venues by 2030.The acquisition comes as Boom Battle Bar continues to demonstrate resilience within the competitive socialising sector. Underlying estate revenue increased by 2% to £42.8 million for the year ended 29 March 2026, while like-for-like sales outperformed the wider market.Against that backdrop, We Do Play's decision to reacquire the brand and commit to further investment and expansion signals continued confidence in the long-term potential of experience-led leisure. The group has said it sees further opportunity within the sector, with future growth increasingly driven by stronger experiences, technology, innovation and continued investment in venues.Westbrooke Associates has previously examined the changing UK leisure market and the shift away from traditional alcohol-led nightlife towards more interactive, participatory social experiences.Independent research cited in Westbrooke Associates' Competitive Socialising Investment Insight identifies increasing consumer demand for experience-led venues, alongside growing landlord and institutional interest in the sector.The Boom Battle Bar acquisition provides a further development within that wider story, bringing together an established national brand, its original founders, the wider We Do Play portfolio and the strategic backing of Frasers Group.For more information about the Rumble Rooms opportunity through Primal Playground Ltd and other current investment opportunities, contact Westbrooke Associates.For media enquiries, please contact:

Tara Denholm-Smith

Westbrooke Associates

+44 20 3745 0294

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

About Westbrooke Associates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westbrooke Associates Reports Boom Battle Bar Buyback in Deal Worth Up to £11m News Provided By Westbrooke Associates Ltd October 07, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.