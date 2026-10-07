Cybercrime Detective Explains Cybersecurity Jargon In 60-Second Videos For Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Weekly video series breaks down cybersecurity jargon in under 60 seconds, featuring former cybercrime detective Adam Pilton.

- Adam Pilton, Cybersecurity Advisor at Heimdal and host of "Cyber in 60."COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heimdal today officially launches the "Cyber in 60" weekly video series in which Adam Pilton, a former cybercrime detective and now Cybersecurity Advisor at Heimdal, breaks down one cybersecurity term or concept in under 60 seconds.This series solves an old tech to human translation problem. The people who need to understand cybersecurity usually get an explanation that assumes they already speak tech. "Cyber in 60" was built to close that gap."Cybersecurity doesn't have to be complicated and this series proves it. By using everyday language and dropping in the occasional comparison to traditional, real world crimes, this series is designed to be easily consumable as well as educational.” said Adam Pilton, Cybersecurity Advisor at Heimdal and host of "Cyber in 60."Who it's for"Cyber in 60" is aimed at both people who want to understand cybersecurity better or need to explain its main concepts to others..MSPs use it to walk non-technical customers through a specific situation..School IT admins use it to explain a proposed change to a manager outside IT..Teachers with no cybersecurity background can use the episodes as classroom material..Students entering the field use it to build vocabulary quickly..Online safety NGOs use it to explain risk to the public in plain terms.So far, the series has covered endpoint detection and response (EDR), vulnerability management, and privileged access management (PAM), with more topics on the way, including ransomware protection, patch management, DNS over HTTPS, intrusion prevention systems, and email encryption.The collection features a new episode each week. Watch it on Cyber in 60.About HeimdalHeimdal is a global cybersecurity provider delivering a unified security and compliance platform that brings together prevention, detection, and response across endpoint, identity, email, network, and access security.With more than 12 fully integrated products protecting over 4 million endpoints, Heimdal helps enterprises and MSP partners reduce risk, strengthen operational resilience, and consolidate their security stack. Trusted by more than 20,000 organizations and 2,000 MSPs in more than 40 countries, Heimdal's platform helps prevent threats, detect breaches, and automate response without the need for a SIEM or multiple point solutions.

Dannny Mitchell

Heimdal Security

+44 7999 498241

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Cybercrime Detective Explains Cybersecurity Jargon in 60-Second Videos for Cybersecurity Awareness Month News Provided By Heimdal Security October 07, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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