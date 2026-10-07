Health Alliance Plan Shares Medicare Annual Enrollment Period Guidance For 2027

From personalized care to customized programs that support healthier outcomes, Health Alliance Plan invests in resources to help Medicare members access care

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) approaches, Health Alliance Plan is helping Medicare-eligible members explore coverage options. Members can choose plans backed by personalized support, coordinated care and the trusted expertise of Henry Ford Health and can tap into one of Michigan's largest integrated health care systems. Members also have access to more than 550 sites of care and a broad statewide provider network.The integrated approach continues to pay off. Health Alliance Plan membership grew by 46% last year. As some scale back their Medicare Advantage plan offerings, Health Alliance Plan remains committed to Michigan for the long term. As part of Henry Ford Health, it combines the strengths of a health plan and a provider system. That means members can count on care and coverage that work together.“Health insurance should do more than pay claims,” said Margaret Anderson, president of Health Alliance Plan.“It should help people navigate their care with less friction and get support exactly when they need it. That's the advantage of bringing coverage and care together as one: whether someone is managing diabetes, recovering from back pain, treating a chronic skin condition or simply looking for guidance on their health journey, we want them to feel supported every step of the way. During Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period, I encourage people to look at not just the premium, but the programs, benefits and support that can actually help them live healthier lives.”Beginning Oct. 15, Medicare-eligible individuals can review and select coverage for 2027. Health Alliance Plan's Medicare Advantage plans continue to offer comprehensive benefits while providing members with programs, services and support designed to help them stay healthy, navigate their healthcare journey and access care with confidence. Here's what you need to know to make the most of this critical time.The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15 – Dec. 7This annual window allows time to review coverage, make changes and ensure your plan still fits your current health and financial needs. Health Alliance Plan offers a variety of Medicare Advantage plans, Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans and Medicare Supplement options designed to meet the diverse needs of Michiganders eligible for Medicare. To find the right plan, visit hap/options.We offer Medicare Advantage plans that have:*- $0 monthly plan premium,** $0 annual deductible, $0 primary care visits and low specialist copay- Flex card for over-the-counter items such as pain relievers, vitamins and bandages- Comprehensive preventive dental coverage, including cleanings and exams with no copay or deductible- $0 routine eye exams and $0 routine hearing exams- Access to a broad network of primary care physicians, specialists and hospitals- A new fitness benefit powered by One Pass, offering entry to hundreds of fitness locations across Michigan, along with online fitness options- Care management programs designed to help members manage chronic and complex health conditions* Not all benefits apply to every plan.** You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium. If you have a late enrollment penalty, it will still apply.Programs that support healthier outcomesMedicare Advantage plan members have access to programs and services that extend support beyond traditional healthcare settings and help address some of the most common health challenges facing older adults.Navigator programMedicare can be a confusing topic for people to navigate, especially for those newly eligible or switching their coverage. Members enrolled in many of the Health Alliance Plan Medicare Advantage plans are automatically paired with a Navigator, a dedicated, Michigan-based care advocate. These Medicare Advantage plans come with a Navigator:- HAP Medicare Prime (PPO)- HAP Medicare Superior (HMO)- HAP Member Assist (PPO)- HAP Medicare Complete Duals (HMO D-SNP)- Henry Ford Select (HMO)- HAP Medicare Diabetes and Heart (C-SNP)Navigators can help members find a primary care doctor, schedule an Annual Wellness Visit, understand their benefits and connect with programs that support healthy living. They also proactively reach out throughout the year with check-ins, birthday greetings and other touchpoints to ensure members feel supported every step of the way. These touchpoints are informed by ongoing research into which benefits and programs matter most to members, so outreach is tailored rather than one-size-fits-all.Award-winning Diabetes Care ConnectionDeveloped in partnership with Henry Ford Health, Diabetes Care Connection is a physician-supported program that provides education, coaching and clinical support to help individuals better manage diabetes between office visits. A recent analysis found that 74% of program participants lowered their A1C levels, helping reduce their risk of diabetes-related complications.The award-winning program was recently recognized by the Michigan Association of Health Plans for achieving measurable clinical improvements and helping participants take a more active role in managing their health.Members can self-enroll into the Diabetes Care Connection program. For more information please call (313) 874-7495 (TTY: 711).Virtual care for back and joint painEligible Medicare Advantage plan members may have access to Protera Health's physician-led virtual care program for back, joint and muscle pain. The program connects members with coordinated support from physicians, physical therapists and care teams, helping them access the right care at the right time.Research published in NEJM Catalyst and Frontiers in Digital Health found that nearly 94% of participants experienced meaningful improvement in at least one health outcome through the program.At-home skin condition treatmentsMembers with qualifying skin conditions may have access to Zerigo Health's at-home ultraviolet B (UVB) phototherapy program for psoriasis, eczema and vitiligo. UVB phototherapy is a dermatologist-prescribed light treatment that can help reduce inflammation, improve symptoms and slow abnormal skin cell growth.By enabling eligible members to receive treatment at home, these programs may help reduce barriers to care while keeping members connected to their healthcare team."Our focus is simple," said Anderson. "We want every member to know they have a partner in their corner. When people have access to the right care, the right support and trusted guidance along the way, they're better equipped to achieve their health goals and live well."++About Health Alliance Plan by Henry Ford HealthHealth Alliance Plan by Henry Ford Health is designed to transform what health insurance delivers-not just inside one network, but wherever you get care across Michigan. We handle complexity so you never carry it alone. And while rooted in Henry Ford Health's comprehensive high-value care model, we partner with a broad network of doctors, hospitals, employers, and community organizations to advance the health, care and wellbeing of over half a million members across Michigan and counting. Together, we coordinate, connect and advocate-connecting members directly to the high-quality care and coverage they need.

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Health Alliance Plan Shares Medicare Annual Enrollment Period Guidance for 2027 News Provided By VVK PR + Creative October 07, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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