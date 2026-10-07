Cavo Health Delivers 'Virtually Perfect Day One' For CMS 2027 ICD-10 Updates Demonstrating Leadership In The Industry

Cavo's Precise Word Matching AI Eliminates Machine Learning AI Limitations With Proprietary Technology Delivering 98%+ Recall With the Most Specific Codes

- George Witwer, CEO Cavo HealthINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the latest CMS ICD-10 diagnostic code updates took effect October 1, 2026, Cavo Health demonstrated why its proprietary Precise Word Matching AI represents a fundamentally different and superior approach to healthcare diagnostic coding technology as it was Virtually Perfect Day One in implementing the new, deleted and edited codes, ensuring Cavo's leadership in the industry and preventing any loss of time and revenue for its clients.With the 2027 CMS ICD-10 update introducing 190 new codes, 30 deleted codes and 4 revised code descriptions, healthcare organizations must be prepared to accurately identify and apply the latest diagnostic codes immediately. For Cavo Health, Day One is not a learning curve - it is a launch point.Cavo Health's Precise Word Matching AI is purpose-built to deliver accurate, transparent and consistent diagnostic coding without the limitations and delays associated with probabilistic machine learning platforms, while consistently delivering over 98% recall and always with the most specific codes including combination codes.Unlike machine learning AI which requires weeks to months of retraining, validation and performance monitoring as coding requirements and clinical terminology evolve, Cavo's deterministic, rules-based technology applies established clinical and coding logic immediately. There is no waiting for a model to learn the new codes, translating to no lost time or lost revenue.Cavo's extensive knowledge base is designed to identify not only common diagnoses, but also uncommon, rare and combination codes that are often missed by less comprehensive, probabilistic approaches.Cavo's Precise Word Matching AI evaluates the actual clinical language documented in the medical record and precisely connects that language to the most specific documentation-supported codes. Precise Word Matching AI duplicates what expert coders do – identify the words that confirm specific ICD-10 codes.The result is technology that delivers 98%+ recall while maintaining the consistency, specificity and transparency required for defensible healthcare coding.Cavo Health believes healthcare organizations should not have to choose between AI-powered efficiency and coding accuracy, transparency and defensibility.Precise Word Matching AI provides a fundamentally different alternative to probabilistic machine learning:.No model retraining.No model drift.No black box.Fully transparent and auditable results.More than 6 million curated queries.Recognition of uncommon, rare and combination diagnoses.98%+ recall with the most specific ICDs.Clinical language matched to the most specific supported diagnosis“Healthcare diagnostic coding timelines are too important to rely on technology that requires time to relearn the rules every time the coding environment changes - and still falls short,” said George Witwer, CEO and founder of Cavo Health.“With Precise Word Matching AI, the rules are explicit, the logic is transparent, and the technology is ready when the requirements change. That's a massive competitive advantage for payers and providers who can't afford delays or inaccuracies in coding.”As healthcare organizations increasingly turn to AI to improve coding productivity, accuracy and financial performance, Cavo Health is establishing a differentiated standard: AI that can be trusted because its results can be understood, validated and proven.Cavo's technology is designed to help payer and provider organizations capture the diagnoses their clinicians have actually documented without relying on probabilistic predictions or waiting for an AI model to adapt.The 2027 ICD-10 update is another demonstration of that philosophy.The codes changed. Cavo was ready Day One.About Cavo HealthCavo Health is a U.S. based healthcare technology company delivering advanced, audit-ready solutions for Risk Adjustment Diagnostic Coding, Autonomous CDI, HEDIS/Quality, Payment Integrity, Revenue Integrity, EMR Integration, Chart Retrieval, coding services and healthcare analytics. Built by expert coders for coders, Cavo's HITRUST-certified platform is powered by its proprietary Precise Word Matching AI deterministic, rules-based technology that validates exact clinical language rather than relying on probabilistic, black-box machine learning AI. With more than 6 million curated queries, Cavo delivers 98%+ recall, the most specific supported codes, 2-4x productivity gains and 15x+ ROI, while providing transparent, explainable and defensible results that help organizations capture appropriate revenue, improve quality outcomes and reduce audit risk. Cavo combines advanced technology with first-class personalized service and customized solutions designed around each client's unique workflows and needs.Cavo Health - Precision You Can Prove.Learn more at /# # #

Keli Wilson

Cavo Health

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Cavo Health Delivers 'Virtually Perfect Day One' for CMS 2027 ICD-10 Updates Demonstrating Leadership in the Industry News Provided By Cavo Health October 07, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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