Toys Market Expected To Witness Steady 6.6% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications

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Toys Market growth

The Business Research Company's Toys Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The global toys market has been witnessing remarkable growth, fueled by evolving consumer preferences and expanding product categories. As parents and caregivers increasingly value toys that support developmental milestones, the market is set to experience substantial advancements in the near future. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and significant trends shaping this dynamic sector.

Toys Market Size and Projected Growth Trajectory

The toys market has seen strong expansion in recent years and is anticipated to continue this momentum. It is expected to increase from $189.48 billion in 2025 to $201.55 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This historical growth has been largely driven by rising birth rates in emerging markets, greater consumer expenditure on children's entertainment, the growing appeal of licensed character toys, wider retail distribution networks, and heightened awareness about early childhood learning through play.

Looking forward, the market is set to climb further, reaching $260.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6%. Factors contributing to this optimistic forecast include escalating demand for interactive learning toys, increasing use of sustainable materials in toy manufacturing, rising popularity of premium collectible toys, expanding e-commerce platforms, and a growing emphasis on toys that enhance cognitive and motor skill development among children. Trends shaping the future landscape include increased interest in educational toys, collectible and limited-edition products, customizable and DIY toy kits, outdoor and active play items, as well as toys tailored for specific developmental age groups.

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Understanding the Essence of Toys and Their Role

Toys broadly encompass items created for play, education, and recreation, typically crafted from materials such as paper, plastic, rubber, wood, and textiles. These products are designed not only to entertain but also to encourage creativity, imagination, and cognitive growth. Offering a diverse range of forms and designs, toys promote physical exercise, skill acquisition, and interactive play, all of which contribute to a child's overall development and engagement.

The Rising Demand for Infant and Preschool Toys

One of the main factors fueling the toys market is the increasing need for infant and preschool toys. These types of toys cater to babies and young children, supporting early learning, sensory development, motor skills, and fundamental cognitive growth. The surge in demand reflects a growing awareness of the importance of early childhood development, as these toys provide essential activities that enhance sensory experiences, fine and gross motor skills, cognitive abilities, and social interaction during critical formative years.

For example, in December 2025, the Toy Association, a US-based industry group, reported that retail toy sales in the United States reached $30.3 billion, marking a 6% increase compared to 2024. This growth highlights ongoing strong consumer spending and robust demand, particularly in categories focused on infants and preschoolers. Consequently, the expanding interest in infant and preschool toys is expected to continue driving the overall toys market upward.

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Regional Breakdown of Market Leadership and Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global toys market, reflecting strong consumer expenditure and established retail channels. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years, benefiting from rising birth rates, expanding middle-class populations, and increasing urbanization. The comprehensive toys market report includes detailed insights into regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a balanced global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Toys Market Expected To Witness Steady 6.6% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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