Shared Hosting Market Forecast To Hit $19.5Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Shared Hosting Market

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The Business Research Company's Shared Hosting Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The shared hosting market has become an essential component of the web hosting industry, supporting countless websites worldwide by offering cost-effective and manageable hosting solutions. As internet use continues to expand and businesses increasingly require online presence, this market is set to experience notable growth and transformation in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the shared hosting sector.

Current and Projected Market Size for Shared Hosting

The shared hosting market has witnessed impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $13.84 billion in 2025 to $14.79 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This expansion has been driven by factors such as the rise of small business websites, growth in digital content creation, enhanced internet access, availability of affordable hosting options, and the surge of e-commerce platforms.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $19.5 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 7.2%. This forecasted growth is fueled by rising demand for cloud-native hosting, greater adoption of AI-powered server management, increasing requirements for scalable web infrastructure, a boom in digital-first startups, and heightened cybersecurity needs within hosting environments. Key trends anticipated to influence the market include multi-tenant server optimization, AI-driven hosting management, containerized shared hosting platforms, automated provisioning and scaling, as well as eco-friendly green data centers.

Understanding Shared Hosting and Its Features

Shared hosting is a web hosting service where many websites share the same server resources such as storage space, bandwidth, and processing power. It offers an affordable, managed way for individuals and organizations to host their websites, often including services like domain management, email hosting, control panels, and basic security. This setup supports easy scalability within cloud and data center frameworks, making it a practical choice for many users who need cost efficiency without complex technical demands.

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Digitalization of SMEs as a Catalyst for Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the shared hosting market is the increasing digitalization of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Digitalization involves integrating digital technologies into business operations-such as websites, cloud services, and online applications-to enhance efficiency and reach more customers. The widespread availability of affordable cloud-based tools and hosting solutions is accelerating this trend among SMEs.

Shared hosting platforms play a central role by providing a budget-friendly and easy-to-use foundation that helps businesses establish and maintain an online presence with minimal technical barriers. For example, in January 2026, data from Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, showed that medium-sized enterprises increased their usage of paid cloud computing services to 66.78% in 2025, up from 59.09% in 2023. Similarly, small businesses raised their adoption rates by 7.48 percentage points, reaching 49.3% during the same period. These statistics highlight how SME digitalization is closely linked to the growth of the shared hosting market.

Geographical Leadership and Growth Outlook in Shared Hosting

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global shared hosting market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market segment throughout the forecast period. The shared hosting market analysis includes major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of global developments and regional dynamics shaping the industry's future.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Shared Hosting Market Forecast To Hit $19.5Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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