Servers And Mainframes Market Size To Reach $192.48Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.3%

Servers And Mainframes Market

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The Business Research Company's Servers And Mainframes Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The servers and mainframes sector has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by evolving enterprise demands and technological advancements. As organizations increasingly rely on these high-performance systems to manage vast data volumes and complex workloads, the market is set for continued expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this important segment.

A Closer Look at the Servers and Mainframes Market Size and Growth

The servers and mainframes market experienced substantial growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding. The market is expected to increase from $129.25 billion in 2025 to $139.72 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by the increasing need for enterprise data processing, wider adoption of virtualization technologies, persistent use of legacy mainframe systems particularly in banking, growing demand for centralized computing, and early investments in data center infrastructure.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to rise even further, reaching $192.48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%. Factors contributing to this robust growth include a surge in AI-powered computing workloads, greater uptake of hybrid cloud architectures, rising requirements for real-time data processing, expansion of hyperscale cloud data centers, and a stronger emphasis on energy-efficient computing infrastructures. Key trends anticipated during this period encompass AI-optimized server workload management, growth of hyperscale data centers tailored for mainframe systems, modernization of hybrid cloud mainframes, edge-enabled distributed server architectures, and development of energy-efficient high-performance computing solutions.

Understanding Servers and Mainframes in Modern IT Environments

Servers and mainframes are powerful computing platforms engineered to handle, store, and process large-scale data and enterprise workloads. These systems play a critical role in supporting essential applications, virtualization, and transaction processing within organizational IT landscapes, including cloud platforms and data center operations. Their scalability, reliability, and centralized processing capabilities allow for effective data management, balanced workload distribution, and continuous service availability, which are vital for mission-critical business functions.

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Increased Investments in Hyperscale Data Centers Fueling Market Growth

One of the primary drivers fostering expansion in the servers and mainframes market is the rising investment in hyperscale data centers. These facilities are designed for massive scalability, providing the infrastructure needed to support extensive computing, storage, and networking demands related to cloud computing and big data applications. The surge in hyperscale data center development comes as organizations seek flexible, scalable infrastructure to handle growing data workloads and digital services.

Servers and mainframes form the backbone of hyperscale data centers by delivering high-performance computing power, scalability, and dependable workload management. They enable smooth processing of enormous data volumes while ensuring uninterrupted availability across large cloud and enterprise environments. For instance, in September 2025, CBRE Group (Australia) Pty Ltd. reported that Australia's data center capacity is expected to grow from around 1.4 GW in 2025 to nearly 1.8 GW within three years, driven by rapid AI adoption and hyperscale cloud expansion. This highlights how escalating investments in hyperscale data centers are directly stimulating demand within the servers and mainframes market.

Dominant Regions and Emerging Markets in Servers and Mainframes

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global servers and mainframes market, reflecting its mature infrastructure and extensive enterprise adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Servers And Mainframes Market Size To Reach $192.48Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.3% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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